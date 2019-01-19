Police Beat

Jan. 7
1:31 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 500 block of Third Street.
2:06 p.m. – Search warrant served in the 300 block of Cedar Street.
2:12 p.m. – Narcotic violation suspected in the 300 block of Cedar Street.
4:04 p.m. – Search warrant served in the 300 block of Cedar Street.
4:40 p.m. – Search warrant served in the 200 block of Mears Street.
4:42 p.m. – Narcotic violation suspected in the 200 block of Mears Street.
9:00 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 200 block of Morehead Street.
Jan. 8
1:16 a.m. – Narcotic violation suspected in the 1100 block of West 10th Street. Cited 20-year-old male for possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
4:45 p.m. – DUI reported in the 500 block of Shelton Street.
4:45 p.m. – Search warrant served in the 500 block of Shelton Street.
4:45 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 500 block of Shelton Street.
7:20 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported at Fourth and Main streets.
Jan. 9
5:22 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 800 block of Centennial Drive.
Jan. 10
2:40 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported at the 600 block of Main and Bordeaux streets.
2:45 p.m. – Arrested 36-year-old male for domestic assault in the third degree in the 200 block of Oak Street.
6:07 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 500 block of Linden Street.
6:47 p.m. – Theft by shoplifting reported in the 200 block of Morehead Street.
Jan. 11
10:31 a.m. – Issued 19-year-old male a citation for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce, second offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia at Highway 385 and Eighth Street.
3:47 p.m. – Served a search warrant in the 900 block of Bordeaux Street.
6:31 p.m. – Served a search warrant in the 900 block of Bordeaux Street.
8:25 p.m. – Theft by shoplifting reported in the 200 block of Morehead Street.
9:52 p.m. – Arrested 23-year-old female on an outstanding Dawes County warrant for criminal mischief in the 200 block of Pine Street.
Jan. 12
10:36 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 900 block of Shelton Street.
12:16 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
6:02 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of West Third Street.
11:52 p.m. – Citations issued to two 19-year-old females for minor in possession in the 700 block of Morehead.
11:52 p.m. – Citation issued to 20-year-old male for disorderly house in the 700 block of Morehead Street.
Jan. 13
12:19 a.m. – 32-year-old conscious and breathing, possible overdose in the 100 block of North Pine Street.
9:27 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 1100 block of West 10th Street.
10:35 a.m. – Burglary reported in the 800 block of West Second Street.
8:20 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.