Try 1 month for 99¢
Police Beat

Jan. 7

1:31 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 500 block of Third Street.

2:06 p.m. – Search warrant served in the 300 block of Cedar Street.

2:12 p.m. – Narcotic violation suspected in the 300 block of Cedar Street.

4:04 p.m. – Search warrant served in the 300 block of Cedar Street.

4:40 p.m. – Search warrant served in the 200 block of Mears Street.

4:42 p.m. – Narcotic violation suspected in the 200 block of Mears Street.

9:00 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 200 block of Morehead Street.

Jan. 8

1:16 a.m. – Narcotic violation suspected in the 1100 block of West 10th Street. Cited 20-year-old male for possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

4:45 p.m. – DUI reported in the 500 block of Shelton Street.

4:45 p.m. – Search warrant served in the 500 block of Shelton Street.

4:45 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 500 block of Shelton Street.

7:20 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported at Fourth and Main streets.

Jan. 9

5:22 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 800 block of Centennial Drive.

Jan. 10

2:40 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported at the 600 block of Main and Bordeaux streets.

2:45 p.m. – Arrested 36-year-old male for domestic assault in the third degree in the 200 block of Oak Street.

6:07 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 500 block of Linden Street.

6:47 p.m. – Theft by shoplifting reported in the 200 block of Morehead Street.

Jan. 11

10:31 a.m. – Issued 19-year-old male a citation for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce, second offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia at Highway 385 and Eighth Street.

3:47 p.m. – Served a search warrant in the 900 block of Bordeaux Street.

6:31 p.m. – Served a search warrant in the 900 block of Bordeaux Street.

8:25 p.m. – Theft by shoplifting reported in the 200 block of Morehead Street.

9:52 p.m. – Arrested 23-year-old female on an outstanding Dawes County warrant for criminal mischief in the 200 block of Pine Street.

Jan. 12

10:36 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 900 block of Shelton Street.

12:16 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.

6:02 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of West Third Street.

11:52 p.m. – Citations issued to two 19-year-old females for minor in possession in the 700 block of Morehead.

11:52 p.m. – Citation issued to 20-year-old male for disorderly house in the 700 block of Morehead Street.

Jan. 13

12:19 a.m. – 32-year-old conscious and breathing, possible overdose in the 100 block of North Pine Street.

9:27 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 1100 block of West 10th Street.

10:35 a.m. – Burglary reported in the 800 block of West Second Street.

8:20 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.