Last week, the Simulation in Motion-Nebraska (SIMNE) came rolling into the city, setting up at Chadron Community Hospital.

Nurse Manager Brenda Rhembrandt said the truck is provided by the University of Nebraska Medical Center, which allows the hospital to provide education to staff and is the next best things to live scenarios.

“We have real scenarios that we would deal with in our ER,” Rhembrandt said. “It helps to keep us sharp on our skills.”

The truck has inside it high fidelity human patient simulators. Unlike the stiff mannequins one might see in a simulation, these devices can move and even speak. Additional sensors in the simulators and cameras inside the truck help monitor if medical personnel are providing proper and adequate care. For instance, if a patient needs CPR, sensors monitor whether chest compressions are done correctly.

Rhembrandt said the adult model simulated a patient who had come in after having his chest stepped on by a cow, which could be an actual occurrence in calving and branding season. “We use scenarios that we would see,” Rhembrandt said. "And what are we going to do in this critical access hospital with the staff and modalities we have.”

High school classes also got to experience the truck. The Relationships class attended a simulated birth experience, and the Anatomy and Physiology class went through a simulated chest trauma scenario. Uncooked pork ribs were used as well as a simulator mannequin to help the students understand the thoracic cavity with placing a chest tube post a trauma, discussing structures and functions within the chest.

A scenario for the nurses involved an eight month old who was lethargic and not breathing well, and was later determined to have internal fluid issues.

“As health care professionals, we state what our interventions are going to be,” Rhembrandt said, and the simulators can be set up to create a lifelike scenario. For instance, a baby simulator can turn blue to indicate breathing issues. Fluids can even be added to simulate bleeding. “Being in rural health care, there are situations we don’t see every day. It’s nice to run through these, because we know they’re situations that come in our ER.”

Kelsey Miller, RN, an instructor with UNMC noted each mannequin comes with different scenarios, but additional scenarios can be developed as needed. There are four SIMNE trucks in the state, and the truck that came to Chadron is housed in Scottsbluff but travels the Panhandle for education purposes. Though last week saw the hospital staff training, members of the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department trained on it this week.

Each mannequin has its own tablet or laptop, Miller said, so if someone isn’t doing proper procedure they are notified. Specifically to the birth mannequin, she said, the legs on the woman have to be set in the correct position for the computer to know to release the infant.

The training isn’t just about proper procedure though, and also helps staff know what kind of equipment they have, where it’s located and how to keep it in good working order.

Rhembrandt emphasized there is no cost to the hospital for training, which also provides continuing education credit that goes toward the hospital maintaining its certification as a trauma center. She further added the hospital staff have been very supportive of the training and excited to experience the SIMNE truck.

With a leadership grant from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley, a three-year step-down plan of support was put in place to get the SIMNE program up and running.

For additional information on the SIMNE truck and how it can be used, call 402-559-4863 or email simne@unmc.edu