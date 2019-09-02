{{featured_button_text}}
Miranda Betson

Miranda Betson, 11, was among 147 4-H members who participated in the Nebraska State Fair 4-H Fashion Show in Grand Island Aug. 25. 4-H members modeled for a panel of judges and for a crowd estimated at 1,000 during the Nebraska State Fair. Betson, daughter of Ron and Marisa Betson, Crawford, received a blue ribbon in the State Fair 4-H Fashion Show. Miranda embellished a maroon jacket and capris like Harry Potter, which is her favorite. Miranda has been a Dawes County 4-H member for five years and is a member of the Corn Valley 4-H Club.  

 Courtesy photo

Dawes County

Brylee Allred, Crawford: Original Acrylic Painting, Blue; Theme Print, Blue; Challenging Exhibit Print, Blue; Photography, Selected for CASNR and Extension Dean’s Office; Advanced Lighting Exhibit Print, Purple

Mahayla Allred, Crawford: Composition Display/Exhibit Pring, Blue; Original Watercolor Painting, Blue; Family Food Tradition, Blue; Photography, Selected for CASNR and Extension Dean’s Office; Digitally Altered Display or Print, Purple

Miranda Betson, Crawford: Beyond the Needle – Embellished Garment with an Original Design, Blue; Dinner Rolls, Blue; Barn Quilt Created Less than 4x4, Red

Macy Brooks, Chadron: Textile Clothing Accessory, Blue; Embellished Garment with Original Design, Purple

Phoebe Center, Rushville: Level 2 Crochet Home Environment Item, Blue

Sofia Center, Rushville: Advanced Fashion Accessory, Purple

Hudson Ebmeier, Whitney: Accessory-Original Made from Wood, Purple

Carson Gibbons, Crawford: Woodworking Article-Nailing It Together, Blue; Tanned Hides or Taxidermy, Purple; Biscuits or Scones, Purple

Dawsyn Higgins, Alliance: Embellished Garment with Original Design, Blue

Kody Keim, Chadron: Top 4 Electrical Projects; Electrical Display/Item, Purple (x2)

Kourtney LeBere, Chadron: Controlling the Image Showcase, Blue; Specialty Bread, Red

Tatianna Obando, Chadron: Smart Phone Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print, Blue; Photography, Selected for CASNR and Extension Dean’s Office; Story or Illustration about a Historical Event, Rainbow Recognition

Jose Obando, Chadron: Theme Print-Beautiful Nebraska, Red

Meredith Rhembrandt, Chadron: Best Buy for Your Buck Ages 10-13, Red

Eliza Rockhill, Crawford: 4-H Member Scrapbook, Blue

Morgan Schommer, Oelrichs, S.D.: Best Buy for Your Buck Ages 10-13, Blue; Barn Quilt Created Less than 4x4, Red

Alyssa Snyder, Leslie: Embellished Garment with Original Design, Purple

Tripton Stec, Marsland: Creative Mixes, Purple; Specialty Rolls, Purple

Garett Tollman, Crawford: Barn Quilt Created Less than 4x4, Blue; Embellished Garment with Original Design, Blue; Loaf Quick Bread, Blue; Coffee Cake, Purple; Candy, Purple; Advanced Composition Print, Red

Alexa Tollman, Crawford: Embellished Garment with Original Design, Purple; Accessory-Original Made from Ceramic or Tile, Purple

Meri Werner, Chadron: Physical Activity and Health Poster, Scrapbook or Photo Display, Blue

Josephine Werner, Chadron: Clothing Portfolio, Purple; Textile Clothing Accessory, Red

Sheridan County

Emma Anderson, Gordon: Accessory-2D, Blue

Hazel Anderson-Beguin, Chadron: 1 Jar Jelled Exhibit, Blue; Barn Quilt Created Less than 4x4, White

Colton Archibald, Gordon: Specialty Rolls, Blue; Accessory-3D, Purple

Bryson Bickel, Gordon: Accessory-Original Made from Wood, Blue

Mikaylee Campbell, Gordon: Heritage Poster or Flat Exhibit, Purple

Beau Child, Gordon: Accessory-Recycled/Upcycled Item for Home, Blue

Sawyer Davis, Hay Springs: Healthy Baked Product, Purple

Logan DeCoste, Rushville: Smart Phone Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print, Blue; Theme Print-Beautiful Nebraska, Red

Jessalinn Dieriex, Rushville: Best Buy for Your Buck Ages 10-13, Blue; Barn Quilt Created Less than 4x4, Red; Item Constructed from Original Designed Fabric, Red

Kirsten Heck, Rushville: Best Buy for Your Buck Ages 10-13, Blue; Accessory-Original Made from Glass, Purple

Curtis Rittgarn, Gordon: Woodworking Article-Nailing It Together, Blue

Aspen Rittgarn, Gordon: Loom Knitted Item, Blue; Alter Your Pattners, White

Jackson Roffers, Gordon: Barn Quilt Created Less than 4x4, Blue

Julia Russell, Hay Springs: Level 1 Quilted Exhibit-Large, Blue; Accessory-Textile-2D, Blue; Heritage Poster or Flat Exhibit, Purple; Loom Knitted Item, Purple; Dress, Red

Abigail Russell, Hay Springs: Loom Knitted Item, Red

Josie Shadbolt, Original Pencil or Chalk Drawing, Blue

Lindsey Simonson, Gordon: 4-H Member Scrapbook, Purple; Barn Quilt Created Less than 4x4, White

Emma Thompson, Merriman: Biscuits or Scones, Blue

Jacob Wellnitz, Rushville: Woodworking Article-Nailing It Together, Blue

Sioux County

Boone Button, Harrison: Wearable Technology Accessory, Blue

Baxter Reece, Harrison: Best Buy for Your Buck Ages 10-13, Blue; Digitally Altered Display or Print, Blue; Original Designed Fabric yardage, Blue; Revive Your Wardrobe, Blue; Creative Mixes, Purple; Wildlife Knowledge Check, Red

Rebecca Reece, Harrison: Bedcover, Blue; Upcycled Garment, Blue; Growth Season Book, Purple; Accessory-Recycled/Upcycled Item for Home, Purple; Cooking Basics Recipe File, Purple; Major Types of Range Plant Books, Purple; Wearable Technology Accessory, Purple; Best Buy for Your Buck Ages 10-13, Red; Embellished Garment with Original Design, Red

Victoria Turbiville, Harrison: Healthy Baked Product, Blue

