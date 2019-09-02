Dawes County
Brylee Allred, Crawford: Original Acrylic Painting, Blue; Theme Print, Blue; Challenging Exhibit Print, Blue; Photography, Selected for CASNR and Extension Dean’s Office; Advanced Lighting Exhibit Print, Purple
Mahayla Allred, Crawford: Composition Display/Exhibit Pring, Blue; Original Watercolor Painting, Blue; Family Food Tradition, Blue; Photography, Selected for CASNR and Extension Dean’s Office; Digitally Altered Display or Print, Purple
Miranda Betson, Crawford: Beyond the Needle – Embellished Garment with an Original Design, Blue; Dinner Rolls, Blue; Barn Quilt Created Less than 4x4, Red
Macy Brooks, Chadron: Textile Clothing Accessory, Blue; Embellished Garment with Original Design, Purple
Phoebe Center, Rushville: Level 2 Crochet Home Environment Item, Blue
Sofia Center, Rushville: Advanced Fashion Accessory, Purple
Hudson Ebmeier, Whitney: Accessory-Original Made from Wood, Purple
Carson Gibbons, Crawford: Woodworking Article-Nailing It Together, Blue; Tanned Hides or Taxidermy, Purple; Biscuits or Scones, Purple
Dawsyn Higgins, Alliance: Embellished Garment with Original Design, Blue
Kody Keim, Chadron: Top 4 Electrical Projects; Electrical Display/Item, Purple (x2)
Kourtney LeBere, Chadron: Controlling the Image Showcase, Blue; Specialty Bread, Red
Tatianna Obando, Chadron: Smart Phone Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print, Blue; Photography, Selected for CASNR and Extension Dean’s Office; Story or Illustration about a Historical Event, Rainbow Recognition
Jose Obando, Chadron: Theme Print-Beautiful Nebraska, Red
Meredith Rhembrandt, Chadron: Best Buy for Your Buck Ages 10-13, Red
Eliza Rockhill, Crawford: 4-H Member Scrapbook, Blue
Morgan Schommer, Oelrichs, S.D.: Best Buy for Your Buck Ages 10-13, Blue; Barn Quilt Created Less than 4x4, Red
Alyssa Snyder, Leslie: Embellished Garment with Original Design, Purple
Tripton Stec, Marsland: Creative Mixes, Purple; Specialty Rolls, Purple
Garett Tollman, Crawford: Barn Quilt Created Less than 4x4, Blue; Embellished Garment with Original Design, Blue; Loaf Quick Bread, Blue; Coffee Cake, Purple; Candy, Purple; Advanced Composition Print, Red
Alexa Tollman, Crawford: Embellished Garment with Original Design, Purple; Accessory-Original Made from Ceramic or Tile, Purple
Meri Werner, Chadron: Physical Activity and Health Poster, Scrapbook or Photo Display, Blue
Josephine Werner, Chadron: Clothing Portfolio, Purple; Textile Clothing Accessory, Red
Sheridan County
Emma Anderson, Gordon: Accessory-2D, Blue
Hazel Anderson-Beguin, Chadron: 1 Jar Jelled Exhibit, Blue; Barn Quilt Created Less than 4x4, White
Colton Archibald, Gordon: Specialty Rolls, Blue; Accessory-3D, Purple
Bryson Bickel, Gordon: Accessory-Original Made from Wood, Blue
Mikaylee Campbell, Gordon: Heritage Poster or Flat Exhibit, Purple
Beau Child, Gordon: Accessory-Recycled/Upcycled Item for Home, Blue
Sawyer Davis, Hay Springs: Healthy Baked Product, Purple
Logan DeCoste, Rushville: Smart Phone Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print, Blue; Theme Print-Beautiful Nebraska, Red
Jessalinn Dieriex, Rushville: Best Buy for Your Buck Ages 10-13, Blue; Barn Quilt Created Less than 4x4, Red; Item Constructed from Original Designed Fabric, Red
Kirsten Heck, Rushville: Best Buy for Your Buck Ages 10-13, Blue; Accessory-Original Made from Glass, Purple
Curtis Rittgarn, Gordon: Woodworking Article-Nailing It Together, Blue
Aspen Rittgarn, Gordon: Loom Knitted Item, Blue; Alter Your Pattners, White
Jackson Roffers, Gordon: Barn Quilt Created Less than 4x4, Blue
Julia Russell, Hay Springs: Level 1 Quilted Exhibit-Large, Blue; Accessory-Textile-2D, Blue; Heritage Poster or Flat Exhibit, Purple; Loom Knitted Item, Purple; Dress, Red
Abigail Russell, Hay Springs: Loom Knitted Item, Red
Josie Shadbolt, Original Pencil or Chalk Drawing, Blue
Lindsey Simonson, Gordon: 4-H Member Scrapbook, Purple; Barn Quilt Created Less than 4x4, White
Emma Thompson, Merriman: Biscuits or Scones, Blue
Jacob Wellnitz, Rushville: Woodworking Article-Nailing It Together, Blue
Sioux County
Boone Button, Harrison: Wearable Technology Accessory, Blue
Baxter Reece, Harrison: Best Buy for Your Buck Ages 10-13, Blue; Digitally Altered Display or Print, Blue; Original Designed Fabric yardage, Blue; Revive Your Wardrobe, Blue; Creative Mixes, Purple; Wildlife Knowledge Check, Red
Rebecca Reece, Harrison: Bedcover, Blue; Upcycled Garment, Blue; Growth Season Book, Purple; Accessory-Recycled/Upcycled Item for Home, Purple; Cooking Basics Recipe File, Purple; Major Types of Range Plant Books, Purple; Wearable Technology Accessory, Purple; Best Buy for Your Buck Ages 10-13, Red; Embellished Garment with Original Design, Red
Victoria Turbiville, Harrison: Healthy Baked Product, Blue