Easter Egg Hunt
The Chadron Chamber of Commerce Easter Egg Hunt will be April 20 at 11 a.m. at the Chadron baseball fields on North Main Street. More than 4,000 eggs will be distributed for kids to pick up, with age groups divided into 0-3, 4-6 and 7-10. A free meal of hot dogs, chips and a drink will follow the egg hunt, sponsored by Skeeter’s Napa.
Community Meet & Greet
The Chadron Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors will have a Community Meet and Greet April 25 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Bean Broker to provide an opportunity for individuals who are new to the community to mingle and meet other residents.
Easter Services
The Open Door Church south of Chadron will have its Easter Service April 21 at 11 a.m.
Volunteer Day
Camp Norwesca is hosting a Volunteer Day May 4 starting at 9 a.m. at its location on Norwesca Road. Projects that need volunteers may include fence painting and repairs, hay wagon painting and repairs, spring cleaning and trimming trees and bushes. Lunch will be provided.