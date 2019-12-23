Taking a final look

Every year about this time I always seem to say the same thing — I can’t believe another year has gone by. When is it when we start thinking this way, when we start going from having all the time in the world to feeling like there just aren’t enough hours in the day?

Is it when we make the transition from childhood into our teenage years, where there’s more extracurricular activities available and therefore busier schedules? Or maybe it’s when we graduate and go out into that place in life some call “the real world,” where our time starts getting divided among job, family, bills and other obligations.

While it’s true that the holidays seem to heighten this sense of time sped up to where we don’t know how it can go by so fast, I’d encourage you to instead give pause to your body — and, in turn, your mind — in these final weeks of 2019. If you need to, find a quiet place and just take a look around. Sunrises and sunsets add a particularly nice flair for these times, but any time of the day will do. Even if it’s only for a few minutes, that’s time you can take and hold on to for yourself. It doesn’t have to pass you by like every other minute.