The balky hamstring belonging to Chadron State College’s All-American jumper Isaac Grimes acted up again Friday, putting a damper on the Eagles’ participation at the University of Northern Colorado Invitational Track and Field Meet in Greeley.
Early in the meet, Grimes was running the second leg of 4x100 meter relay when his hamstring tightened and he discontinued the race in hopes of preventing serious damage that could end his season just prior to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships that will take place this coming weekend in Rapid City.
Grimes’s major focus Friday besides helping the relay team get ready for the conference showdown, was to triple jump for the first time during the outdoor season so he’d be qualified in that event.
Just a sophomore, Grimes won the long jump by going 25-8 ½ and was the runner-up in the triple jump with a mark of 51-8 ½ at the NCAA Division II National Indoor Championships in early March. He took all six of his jumps in both events at that meet, but has long jumped at just two outdoor meets this spring.
Heading into this weekend’s action, Grimes had the top three Division II long jump marks of 25-7 ¼, 25-4 ¾ and 25-4 ½. No one else had gone farther than 25-¾.
Chadron State Coach Riley Northrup said late Friday afternoon it is uncertain how serious the latest episode with the hamstring may be.
“Of course, our hopes are that he will still be able to long jump at the conference and national meets,” Northrup said. “If it’s not too bad, he also might be able to qualify for nationals in the triple jump at one of the ‘last chance’ meets. Time will tell. He’s bounced back from this problem before to do well.”
Grimes was among the dozen Eagles who made the trip to Greeley.
Even though Grimes was unable to triple jump, that event was still the Eagles’ best Friday.
Senior Michelle Carbajal had a season-best mark of 37-10 ½ while placing third in the women’s competition and freshmen Brock Voth and Joss Linse were first and second in the men’s triple jump, just as they were at the RMAC Indoor Championships in February.
Voth went 44-1 ½ and Linse 43-7 at UNC. Their indoor bests were 47-7 ¾ and 47-3 ½, respectively, when they won the gold and silver medals at the conference meet.
CSC redshirt freshman Emma Willadsen won the 800 meters Friday in 2:23.90, her career-best time.
In addition, junior Allee Williamson had a career-best of 26.39 seconds in the 200 meters and ran the 100 in 12.79. Sophomore Emily Hansen continued to improve in the hammer throw with a mark of 137-5, good for second place.
Senior Gregg Peterson tuned up for the decathlon at the conference meet by placing fourth in both the long jump and the javelin. He was third in the decathlon at last year’s RMAC Championships.
The Eagles’ placings:
Women’s Events
100--5, Allee Williamson, 12.79.
200--8, Allee Williamson, 26.39.
800--1, Emma Willadsen, 2:23.90.
Discus--2, Emily Hansen, 111-6.
Hammer throw--2, Emily Hansen, 137-5.
Men’s Events
Hammer throw--3, Jordyn Spencer, 129-4.
Javelin--4, Gregg Peterson, 156-3.
Long jump--4, Gregg Peterson, 21-½.
Triple jump--1, Brock Voth, 44-1 ½; 2, Joss Linse, 43-7.