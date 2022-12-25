Rotary Tourney this week

Chadron will be the site of one of the numerous high school basketball tournaments taking place in Nebraska between Christmas and New Year’s.

It will be the 12th annual George Watson Holiday Classic hosted by the Chadron Rotary Club at the Chicoine Center at Chadron State College. The dates are Thursday and Friday, Dec. 29 and 30.

Teams from the same four schools that have participated in recent years will fill the brackets again. The first-round pairings for both the boys’ and the girls’ quintets have Custer playing Valentine and Hemingford meeting Chadron.

The action will tip off at 2 p.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m. on Friday.

Quite a few other teams from the area also will be involved in tournaments those dates. For instance, the Crawford teams will play at Cambridge and the Gordon-Rushville Mustangs are among the teams playing in the Cabela’s Tournament in Sidney.

Alliance is also hosting a tourney those dates with teams from Broken Bow, Adams Central near Hastings and Boone Central at Albion involved.

In addition, the Scottsbluff Bearcats are going to Lexington and Gering is traveling to Waverly for more tourney action. The Mitchell Tigers are among the entries at Sidney.