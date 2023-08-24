Leadership Chadron, the community leadership development program is now accepting applications. Leadership Chadron is a challenging and engaging program to learn about how our community works and to motivate and inspire participants to be involved in local activities, boards or elected offices. It is an excellent way for organizations to involve employees or members in a positive skill building program designed to prepare future leaders in our area with other like-minded professionals. Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation (NNDC) hosts Leadership Chadron to teach community building skills, expose participants to role models, create networking opportunities across the state and to teach leadership traits they can use in our community.

Leadership Chadron begins in October and includes seven monthly, day-long sessions. The program includes a two-day trip to Lincoln during the legislative session which features visit and tours of the capital, meetings with state Senators and the Governor and networking with other leadership classes across the state.

Leadership Chadron includes collaborative discussions on leadership styles, community and regional coordination, legislative and governmental functional, entrepreneurship, health care and education. This year the program will once again feature extensive skills identification through the nationally recognized Gallup Strengths Finder program led by Certified Strengths Coach Nicole Sedlacek, the Director of Economic Development for Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD). “The Clifton Strengths Assessment identifies your unique talents. The Strengths methodology gives you a framework for capitalizing on those innate talents, as well as how to leverage the talents of others. The overall goal of the assessment, and the subsequent training, is to increase your ability to help your team and your organization use your talents to accomplish great things.” The kick-off date is October 26, 2023.

Those interested in applying can email Deb Cottier at dcottier@gpcom.net or call 308-432-4023.

“Leadership Chadron is one way we can start to grow tomorrow’s business owners, educators, civic leaders and professionals into well rounded leaders,” said Deb Cottier, Executive Director of NNDC. “NNDC is committed to helping provide the skills organizations need to be successful in their professional and public roles within the community. Leadership Chadron has a strong history of developing leaders with alumni working in banks, education, the hospital, the college and small

business. Leadership Chadron has been very well received and we look forward to enrolling a new class this fall.” “Before you can be a leader in your community, you need to know your community. I can’t think of a better way to get to know the area than to participate in this program”, said Kristina Reeves, 2017 Leadership Chadron alum.

Similar leadership programs cost anywhere from $1000 to $3000 in tuition. We are fortunate to be able to provide this program for $500, which includes transportation and lodging in Lincoln. The rest of the course work will be held in Chadron. Participants must be willing to give 1 week-day a month from October through May (and 2 days in February) to attend. More responsibilities will be outlined at the orientation session. Some work will be accomplished outside of classroom hours. Sign up today, space is limited.

The deadline to apply is September 15, 2023