Here’s where to find Fourth of July festivities near you.

The forecast for much of the Black Hills includes below-average temperatures and a chance for showers. Follow the National Weather Service in Rapid City at weather.gov/unr to stay up-to-date with the latest weather information.

Lead — On Tuesday, the Rod and Gun Club will host a pancake feed from 7 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., and the Firecracker 5K up the Homestake Railroad Grade Trail begins at 8:30 a.m. Go to explorefitnessandadventures.com/community-events/firecracker5k to register and for more information.

A horseshoe tournament and a golf chipping contest start at 9 a.m. at the horseshoe pit across from Manuel Brothers Park; no pre-registration needed for these events. Vendors and a beer garden will be at Manuel Brothers Park from 11 a.m. until dusk, and the volleyball tournament continues at 11 a.m.

The day’s events continue with a B-1 flyover by the United States Air Force and a flag raising by the American Legion at 11:30 a.m. At Manuel Brothers Park, there’s an inflatable bonanza from noon to 7 p.m. and live music by Chris Huesinga from 3 to 5 p.m. and Neon Horizon from 6 to 8 p.m. Manuel Brothers Park, playground, skate park and splash pad will be open all day.

A parade starts at 4:15 p.m. down Lead’s Main Street, followed by a free community dinner at 5 p.m. at Davis Ring Memorial. Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center hosts live music by Lucas Olson from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., with a fireworks viewing party starting at 7:30 p.m. on the back patio. Northern Hills Community Band’s concert starts at 8 p.m., followed by fireworks over the Open Cut about 9:30 p.m. Go to leadmethere.org/goldcampjubilee/ for more information.

Deadwood — On Tuesday, the Independence Day Parade starts at 3 p.m. at the Days of ’76 Complex and continues up Historic Main Street, on Highway 14A through Central City and on to Lead. Another free movie night starts at 7 p.m., when “Independence Day” will be shown in Outlaw Square. All ages welcome.

Deadwood’s Independence Day events wrap up on Wednesday with a free concert of original music and covers by Kory & The Fireflies at 6:30 p.m. in Outlaw Square. Go to deadwood.com/event/independence-day/ for more information.

Custer — Custer’s Fourth of July festivities include an arts and crafts fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the 1881 Courthouse Museum. For kids, there will be a Children’s Fair with bouncy houses, face painting and more from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Way Park. Admission is free.

Tuesday’s celebration begins with a B-1 flyover, followed by a Kids’ Parade at 10 a.m., followed by the Patriots’ Parade in downtown Custer. After the parades, flag lowering and raising ceremonies take place at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial on Washington and Fifth streets.

Fireworks will be at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on Pageant Hill. Go to custersd.com/Custer's-Fourth-of-July-Celebration for more information.

Hot Springs — Tuesday has a full slate of festivities, beginning with a Firecracker 5K/10K; registration starts at 6 a.m.; go to active.com to register online. The Fourth of July parade begins at 10 a.m. near Family Dollar on University Avenue, with a B-1 flyover at 10:20 a.m. The parade route ends at Mueller Civic Center, where a Chamber Community Picnic takes place at 11:30 a.m. The Hot Springs Cruisers Show & Shine will be from noon to 3 p.m. at Centennial Park, and a FireQuacker Duck Race starts at 1 p.m. at Centennial Park Bridge and finishes at the Dip Bridge. Contact the Hot Springs Chamber at (605) 745-4140 to purchase ducks.

The city’s fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m. Tuesday, weather permitting. Watch the show from Butler Park. Go to hotsprings-sd.com/events/events-calendar/ for more information.

Mount Rushmore — On Tuesday, daytime visitors can enjoy presidential re-enactors and Native performers and ranger-led programs, and the traditional evening lighting ceremony will be held at 9 p.m. Go to nps.gov/moru/index.htm for more information.

Piedmont — Piedmont is hosting its annual Fourth of July parade, which begins with a B-1 flyover at 10 a.m., then the parade route runs through Piedmont. After the parade, there will be free watermelon and food vendors in the park, along with a hot rods and antique cars show. Watch fireworks at dusk at Piedmont Park. Contact American Legion Post 311 in Piedmont at facebook.com/sdpost311/ or (605) 787-0619 for more information.

If curling up with a good book or movie is your favorite way to celebrate, the Friends of the Piedmont Valley Library are hosting their annual Fourth of July book sale, silent auction and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 4 at Piedmont Valley Library. Choose from an array of books, audio books and DVDs. The book sale continues through July 8 during regular library hours; it’s a fundraiser to benefit Piedmont Valley Library.

Rapid City — The Rapid City Municipal Band will perform an Independence Day concert at 8 p.m. at the Memorial Park Band Shell. Those who attend the concert are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for the concert and for viewing the city’s fireworks display afterward.

The city’s Independence Day fireworks celebration at the Executive Golf Course area at Founders Park will begin about 9:30 p.m. The display will coincide with patriotic music on radio station 93.9 The Mix. In case of rain, the fireworks display will be July 5.

The annual fireworks display at Arrowhead Country Club will begin about 9 p.m.

Spearfish — Celebrate Independence Day at the annual Fourth of July Parade. It begins at 12:15 p.m. with a B-1 flyover. The parade route starts at Spearfish High School and travels on North Avenue to Main Street, ending at Grant Avenue. Go to visitspearfish.com/events/spearfish-4th-of-july-parade for more information.