The Black Hills is celebrating the Fourth of July with an extended holiday weekend of parades, festivals, rodeos, concerts and of course, fireworks. Here’s where to find the festivities near you.

June 30 and July 1-4

Belle Fourche — The 104th annual Black Hills Roundup opens Friday night and continues with four days of rodeo, a carnival, concerts, food, two nights of fireworks and a parade. Friday’s events begin with the BHR Chutes for Charity Invitational Golf Tournament at 9 a.m. A community barbecue at 5:30 p.m. will be followed by mutton bustin’, the Miss Black Hills Roundup Queen coronation and a cowboy auction.

Rodeo action continues all day Saturday with PRCA steer roping, mutton bustin’ and Bobby Kerr’s wild west show. Kerr performs with wild horses, mustangs and dogs, using unique props and antique cars. Sunday’s lineup features Chutes for Charity Night with Bobby Kerr’s wild west show and slack ladies’ timed events. Monday’s highlights are Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night with Bobby Kerr’s wild west show and slack men’s timed events.

Enjoy the area’s largest fireworks shows at 10 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Black Hills Roundup Grounds.

Fourth of July festivities begin with the Black Hills Roundup Parade at 10:30 a.m. in downtown Belle Fourche. Then it’s military and first responders appreciation night with Bobby Kerr’s wild west show.

A carnival in downtown Belle Fourche offers fun for all ages during the Black Hills Roundup. Carnival tickets can be purchased at Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, First Interstate Bank, Pioneer Bank, Northern Hills Federal Credit Union, Highmark Federal Credit Union and the Spearfish Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $30; wristbands sold at the gate are $35.

For a complete Black Hills Roundup schedule, go to blackhillsroundup.com/events

June 30

Rapid City — Black Hills Speedway will have a fireworks show after the races (about 9:30 or 10 p.m.) in Rapid Valley. In case of rain, the speedway’s fireworks show will be July 2.

July 1

Hill City — Hill City’s Star-Spangled Independence Holiday Celebration is a full day of festivities, beginning with a pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. and a pancake lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hill City Senior Center. The Star-Spangled Parade starts at 10 a.m. on Main Street, and Hill City also will host a craft fair. Hill City’s Visitor Information Center will host an old-fashioned ice cream and pie social with music. Call 605-574-2368 or go to visithillcitysd.com for more information.

July 2

Lead — Lead’s Gold Camp Jubilee festivities open Sunday. The jubilee begins with fun for all ages at Manuel Brothers Park, with vendors and a beer garden from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., water balloons at 11 a.m., a tug of war at 3 p.m., and a pie eating contest at time to be announced later. The day’s events will wrap up with live music by Dumpster Cat from 5 to 7 p.m. Manuel Brothers Park, playground, skate park and splash pad will be open all day.

Fun for all ages continues Monday at Manuel Brothers Park, with vendors and a beer garden from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., an inflatable bonanza from noon to 7 p.m., and a volleyball tournament at 3 p.m. Listen to live music by Unsinkable Rose from 3 to 5 p.m. and High Rise from 6 to 8 p.m. Manuel Brothers Park, playground, skate park and splash pad will be open all day.

On Tuesday, the Rod & Gun Club will host a pancake feed (time to be determined), and the Firecracker 5K up the Homestake Railroad Grade Trail begins at 8:30 a.m. Go to explorefitnessandadventures.com/community-events/firecracker5k to register and for more information.

A horseshoe tournament and a golf chipping contest start at 9 a.m. at the horseshoe pit across from Manuel Brothers Park; no pre-registration needed for these events. Vendors and a beer garden will be at Manuel Brothers Park from 11 a.m. until dusk, and the volleyball tournament continues at 11 a.m.

The day’s events continue with a B-1 flyover by the United States Air Force and a flag raising by the American Legion at 11:30 a.m. At Manuel Brothers Park, there’s an inflatable bonanza from noon to 7 p.m. and live music by Chris Huesinga from 3 to 5 p.m. and Neon Horizon from 6 to 8 p.m. Manuel Brothers Park, playground, skate park and splash pad will be open all day.

A parade starts at 4:15 p.m. down Lead’s Main Street, followed by a free community dinner at 5 p.m. at Davis Ring Memorial. Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center hosts live music by Lucas Olson from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., with a fireworks viewing party starting at 7:30 p.m. on the back patio. Northern Hills Community Band’s concert starts at 8 p.m., followed by fireworks over the Open Cut about 9:30 p.m. Go to leadmethere.org/goldcampjubilee/ for more information.

July 2-5

Deadwood — The Independence Day Celebration starts Sunday with a free concert by The RathCo at 6:30 p.m. and Revisiting Creedence featuring Dan McGuinness at 8 p.m. on the Sue Lundberg Memorial Stage at Outlaw Square. On Monday, enjoy a free movie night with “Field of Dreams” playing at 7 p.m. at Outlaw Square. All ages welcome.

On Tuesday, the Independence Day Parade starts at 3 p.m. at the Days of ’76 Complex and continues up Historic Main Street, on Highway 14A through Central City and on to Lead. Another free movie night starts at 7 p.m., when “Independence Day” will be shown in Outlaw Square. All ages welcome.

Deadwood’s Independence Day events wrap up on Wednesday with a free concert of original music and covers by Kory & The Fireflies at 6:30 p.m. in Outlaw Square. Go to deadwood.com/event/independence-day/ for more information.

July 3

Rapid City — Rapid City Elks Golf Course will host a family-friendly party and fireworks. There’s a fishing derby at 4 p.m. (kids bring their own equipment; bait is provided), followed by games at 5 p.m., with hay rides, a cookie walk, a bake sale, a kids' duck pond, balloon animals, temporary tattoos, plus a beer garden for adults. Bring your own lawn chairs to watch fireworks at dusk. Go to facebook.com/rapidcityelks for more information.

Sturgis — A fireworks display will begin at dusk at Meade County Fairgrounds.

Wall — A fireworks display will begin at dusk at the Wall Executive Golf Course. Admission is a free-will donation.

July 3-4

Custer — Custer’s Fourth of July festivities open with an arts and crafts fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the 1881 Courthouse Museum. For kids, there will be a Children’s Fair with bouncy houses, face painting and more from noon to 4 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Way Park. Admission is free.

Monday’s events continue with a Veterans’ Tribute Street Dance (featuring Gallop) from 6 to 11 p.m., at the Veterans Memorial on Washington and Fifth streets.

Tuesday’s celebration begins with a B-1 flyover, followed by a Kids’ Parade at 10 a.m., followed by the Patriots’ Parade in downtown Custer. After the parades, flag lowering and raising ceremonies take place at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial on Washington and Fifth streets.

Fireworks will be at 9:30 p.m. Sunday on Pageant Hill. Go to custersd.com/Custer's-Fourth-of-July-Celebration for more information.

Hot Springs — The Fourth of July celebration starts Monday with a free street dance from 8 p.m.-midnight at Centennial Park. Tuesday has a full slate of festivities, beginning with a Firecracker 5K/10K; registration starts at 6 a.m.; go to active.com to register online. The Fourth of July parade begins at 10 a.m. near Family Dollar on University Avenue, with a B-1 flyover at 10:20 a.m. The parade route ends at Mueller Civic Center, where a Chamber Community Picnic takes place at 11:30 a.m. The Hot Springs Cruisers Show & Shine will be from noon to 3 p.m. at Centennial Park, and a FireQuacker Duck Race starts at 1 p.m. at Centennial Park Bridge and finishes at the Dip Bridge. Contact the Hot Springs Chamber at 605-745-4140 to purchase ducks.

The city’s fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m. Tuesday, weather permitting. Watch the show from Butler Park. Go to hotsprings-sd.com/events/events-calendar/ for more information.

Mount Rushmore — Presidential re-enactors representing George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt will open Mount Rushmore’s Independence Day celebration at 9:30 a.m. Monday with an in-character news conference in the Carvers’ Marketplace. Visitors are encouraged to bring questions to ask the presidents during this event.

Throughout the day Monday, the presidential re-enactors will give presentations, sign autographs and mingle with visitors on the Memorial grounds. Internationally renowned hoop dancer Jasmine Pickner-Bell, Native flutist and storyteller Sequoia Crosswhite and Native storyteller Darrell Red Cloud will perform throughout the day.

Monday’s events will culminate with a program at 7:30 p.m. by Pickner-Bell and a musical performance by the U.S. Air Force Academy Band from Colorado Springs, Colorado. The Ellsworth Air Force Base Honor Guard will assist the Flag Folding Ceremony and Retreat. Col. Derek Oakley, the 28th Bomb Wing Commander at Ellsworth Air Force Base, will introduce the band and the Lakota Flag Song will be performed by Darrell Red Cloud.

On Tuesday, daytime visitors can enjoy presidential re-enactors and Native performers and ranger-led programs, and the traditional evening lighting ceremony will be held at 9 p.m. Go to nps.gov/moru/index.htm for more information.

July 4

Piedmont — Piedmont is hosting its annual Fourth of July parade, which begins with a B-1 flyover at 10 a.m., then the parade route runs through Piedmont. After the parade, there will be free watermelon and food vendors in the park, along with a hot rods and antique cars show. Watch fireworks at dusk at Piedmont Park. Contact American Legion Post 311 in Piedmont at facebook.com/sdpost311/ or 605-787-0619 for more information.

If curling up with a good book or movie is your favorite way to celebrate, the Friends of the Piedmont Valley Library are hosting their annual Fourth of July book sale, silent auction and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 4 at Piedmont Valley Library. Choose from an array of books, audio books and DVDs. The book sale continues through July 8 during regular library hours; it’s a fundraiser to benefit Piedmont Valley Library.

Rapid City — The Rapid City Municipal Band will perform an Independence Day concert at 8 p.m. at the Memorial Park Band Shell. Those who attend the concert are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for the concert and for viewing the city’s fireworks display afterward.

The city’s Independence Day fireworks celebration at the Executive Golf Course area at Founders Park will begin about 9:30 p.m. The display will coincide with patriotic music on radio station 93.9 The Mix. In case of rain, the fireworks display will be July 5.

The annual fireworks display at Arrowhead Country Club will begin about 9 p.m.

Spearfish — Celebrate Independence Day at the annual Fourth of July Parade. It begins at 12:15 p.m. with a B-1 flyover. The parade route starts at Spearfish High School and travels on North Avenue to Main Street, ending at Grant Avenue. Go to visitspearfish.com/events/spearfish-4th-of-july-parade for more information.