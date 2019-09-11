566
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
You are hereby notified that pursuant to a power of sale contained in the deed of trust in the original principal amount of $37,213.00 executed by Connie J. Shell, an unmarried woman, which was filed for record on December 21, 2009 as Instrument No. 2009-01661 in the office of the Register of Deeds of Dawes County, Nebraska, the property described below will be sold by the undersigned at public auction to the highest bidder for cash or certified or cashier’s check, in the main lobby located on the 2nd floor of the Dawes County Courthouse, 451 Main, in the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska at 10:00 a.m. on October 8, 2019:
THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE (AS DEFINED IN NEB. REV. STAT § 76-201) IN DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA:
LOTS 1 AND 2, BLOCK 14, PADDOCK’S ADDITION, CRAWFORD, DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA
SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS, RESERVATIONS, EASEMENT, COVENANTS, OIL, GAS OR MINERAL RIGHTS OF RECORD, IF ANY.
APN: 000010227.
The highest bidder is required to deliver cash or certified funds to the undersigned by the close of business on the day of sale, except this requirement is waived when the highest bidder is the beneficiary. The purchaser is responsible for all fees or taxes, including the documentary stamp tax. At the discretion of the Successor Trustee, the purchaser may be required to deposit with the Successor Trustee, at the time of the sale, a nonrefundable certified or cashier’s check in the amount of $5,000.00 payable to the Successor Trustee, with the full purchase price, in certified funds, to be received by the Successor Trustee by the end of the day. This sale is made without any warranties as to title or condition of the property.
Eric H. Lindquist
Successor Trustee
Publish Aug. 28, Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25, 2019
562
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Marceen A. Nichols, Deceased. Case No. PR 19 - 27
Notice is hereby given that on August 21, 2019, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, Theodore Nichols, whose address is 177 Lake Street, Chadron, NE 69337, has been informally appointed as Personal Representative of this intestate Estate. Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before October 28, 2019, or be forever barred.
/s/ Clerk Magistrate
Matthew R. Watson, NSBA #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy,
Watson, Patras & Watson, P.C., LLO
201 East Third Street, PO Box 1070
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
(308) 432-3339
Publish Aug. 28, Sept. 4, 11, 2019
578
Notice of American Civics Committee Meeting
Chadron Public Schools
The Chadron Public Schools Board of Education American Civics Committee will hold a committee meeting at Noon on Monday, September 16, 2019. The committee meeting will be held in the Office of the Superintendent 602 E. 10th Street, Chadron, NE 69337. An agenda may be obtained from the Office of the Superintendent at the above address. The purpose of the committee meeting is to review American civics curriculum. Public input is welcomed; no action will be taken. The Meeting is open to the public.
Publish Sept. 11, 2019
579
NOTICE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors for the Solid Waste Agency of Northwest Nebraska (SWANN) will be held at 7:00 p.m. September 19, 2019, in the Chadron Council Chambers, Chadron City Hall, 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the SWANN office, 1010 E. Niobrara, Chadron, Nebraska. The agenda may be modified up to 24 hours prior to the meeting. Minutes of the meeting will be made public within ten (10) working days following the meeting. They may be obtained from the Chadron office.
Frank Nemeth
Executive Director
Publish Sept. 11, 18, 2019
580
Special Board Meeting
August 28, 2019
The Board of Education of Chadron Public Schools was convened in Regular Session on August 28, 2019 by President Menke at 5:30 PM.
Board members present: Gary Hoffman, Boone Huffman, Tom Menke, Sandy Montague-Roes, and Madison Nitsch
Absent: Tye Pourier
Routine Matters
President Menke welcomed visitors to the meeting. President Menke announced the posting of a complete copy of the Open Meetings Act on the west wall of the conference room by the door. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. A quorum was determined to be present.
Motion by Ms. Montague-Roes, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to declare the meeting properly publicized and open to the public. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Motion by Mrs. Nitsch, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to approve the agenda for the Special Board Meeting for August 28, 2019. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to approve the minutes from the Workshop on August 12, 2019. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Motion by Ms. Montague-Roes, seconded by Mr. Hoffman, to approve the minutes from the Regular Meeting on August 12, 2019. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Awards and/or Honors
None
High Fives
To all staff members for the Meet and Greets and Open Houses. To Loni Watson and Jerry Mack for their parent sessions during HS Open House.
Recognition of Public Requesting to Comment on Specific Agenda Items
None
Business Transactions
Treasurer’s Report as of August 23, 2019
Fund, Balance, Beginning Balance, Revenue, Expenditures, Transfers/Others, Ending Balance, Ending Balance 8.23.18
General Fund 3,020,568.34 190,460.33 893,136.07 85.60 (1,736.00) 2,316,242.20 2,330,866.17
Depreciation Fund 449,574.13 449,574.13 199,474.13
Lunch Fund 91,251.92 16,710.80 10,597.86 97,364.86 80,910.38
Special Building Fund 251,427.39 2,721.54 4,821.64 249,327.29 264,436.42
Cooperative Fund 3,733.40 2,436.02 305.96 5,863.46 3,673.70
Total 3,8416,555.18 212,328.69 908,861.53 (1,650.40) 3,118,371.94 2,879,360.80
As of August 23, 2019 the General Fund expenses are under budget by 12.51% or $1,616,826.
Motion by Finance Committee, seconded by Ms. Montague-Roes, to approve the bills and claims for the General Fund in the amount of $289,529.05, the Lunch Fund in the amount of $13,136.77, transfers to the Activity Fund in the amount of $90,000.00 and Depreciation Fund in the amount of $152,000.00. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Motion by Finance Committee, seconded by Ms. Montague-Roes, to approve the bills and claims for the Activity Fund in the amount of $26,920.94. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Unfinished Business
None
New Business
No upcoming Board members attending Conferences/Meetings/Trainings.
Motion by Policy Committee, seconded by Ms. Nitsch, to approve Policy 3300 Expenditures, Expending Authority on first reading, waiving second and third reading. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Motion by Policy Committee, seconded by Mr. Huffman, Policy 3311 School Bidding Requirements on first reading, waiving second and third reading. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Motion by Policy Committee, seconded by Ms. Montague-Roes, Policy 3340 Rental/Long-term Leasing on first reading, waiving second and third reading. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Motion by Policy Committee, seconded by Mr. Huffman, Policy 3400 Management of District Assets/Accounts on first reading, waiving second and third reading. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Motion by Policy Committee, seconded by Mr. Huffman, Policy 3420 Borrowing on first reading, waiving second and third reading. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
The following policies were reviewed: Policy 3310 Business Procedures, Rules Governing the School System; Policy 3314 Credit/Purchasing Cards; Policy 3315 Purchasing Authority; Policy 3316 Procurement Plan-School Food Authorities; and Policy 3317 Contracts/Purchase Orders Reimbursed with Federal Funds.
Motion by Mr. Menke, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to approve the following resolution. A resolution of Dawes County School District 002 (Chadron Public Schools) in the State of Nebraska authorizing and approving the lease-purchase of certain equipment for use by the district; authorizing the execution and delivery of documents relating to such lease-purchase financing; approving the issuance of certificates of participation in the lease payments to be made by the district relating to such lease-purchase financing; authorizing district officers to determine the final aggregate principal amount, maturities, rates, terms and other details of such lease-purchase financing and the related certificates, subject to the parameters set forth herein; approving the delivery and use of an official statement in connection with the offer and sale of the certificates; designating the certificates as qualified tax-exempt obligations; adopting certain post-issuance compliance procedures and certain disclosure policies and procedures with respect to the certificates; and authorizing certain actions and documents and prescribing other matters relating thereto. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Motion by Mr. Menke, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to add a table saw brand Delta and 10 “ Left tilting table saw with Biesemeyer Fence, Model- 36-L31X, Serial #-06C11875, Volts- 230, Amp- 12, Phase 1 to the surplus list and offer the items for sale via sealed bids. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Personnel
None
Student Performance and Program Reports
None
Superintendent’s Report
Dr. Winchester reported on the many new hires and the DL Incentive payment of $1,690.38. The Nebraska Department of Education approved Chadron’s Early Childhood Program.
Board Member Roundtable (non-action)
Moving forward with the refinance of the Performance Contract is something the Board did tonight for student learning.
NASB Superintendent Search workshop will be September 5 at 5:30 PM.
Dr. Winchester reviewed the 2019-20 budget with the board. The Special Building Fund was discussed because the refinancing of the Performance Contract must show as an expense for the year. This is an in and out transaction that inflates the Special Building Fund budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
Advance Planning
American Civics/Curriculum Committee Meeting, September 16, 2019 at Noon
Policy Committee Meeting-September 16, 2019 at 7:00 AM
Building & Grounds Committee Meeting-September 4, 2019 @ Noon
NASB Superintendent Search Work Session 1 on September 5 @ 5:30 PM in CO
Personnel Meeting-September 9, 2019 at 7 AM
Finance Committee Meeting – September 9, 2019 at Noon
Budget & Tax Request Hearings-September 9, 2019 @ 5:30 & 5:35 PM
Regular Board Meeting–September 9, 2019 at 5:40 PM
NASB Labor Relations Conference September 11 & 12-Kearney
Foundation-September 18, 2019 @ 7 AM
NASB Facility & Construction Workshop-Kearney October 10, 2019
NASB District Visit-Superintendent Search October 28, 2019
NASB/NCSA Conference in Omaha 11/20-22
Superintendent Applications Due November 25, 2019
BOE Workshop to Review Applications December 4, 2019
Superintendent Interviews December 10 & 11, 2019
Public Comment Time for items not on the Agenda
None
Vote to Excuse Absent Board Member
No motion was made to excuse Board Member Pourier.
Adjournment
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to adjourn at 7:19 PM. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Tom Menke
President, Board of Education
Sara Taylor
Secretary, Board of Education
Bills 8.28.19
ARROW BUILDING CENTER 38.75 Black Hills Energy 619.68 BLACK HILLS WEEKLY GROUP 838.62 Brad’s Truck Service, LLC 253.00 Budget Challenge 750.00 Capital Business Systems Inc. 2,098.53 CAPITAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS 113.01 CCS PRESENTATIONS SYSTEMS 343.35 Cengage Learning 9,891.90 CITY OF CHADRON 3,813.52 CITY OF CHADRON 2,295.31 Class Intercom, LLC 975.00 DAS State Accounting-Central Finance, 229.32 Down Rural Services, Inc. 496.96 FISHER TRACKS, INC. 4,000.00 Follett School Solutions, Inc. 6,965.00 GovConnection, Inc 9,570.00 Great Plains Communications 28,158.47 HENCEY PLUMBING 116.50 Hillyard/Sioux Falls 1,414.62 IDEAL LINEN SUPPLY 80.96 John Deere Financial 2,793.97 MORFORD’S DECORATING CENTER 5,296.01 NASB Alicap 175,798.00 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DIST. 9,518.52 NEOPOST 1,000.00 OUTLAW PRINTERS 726.25 Pacific Steel & Recycling 342.79 PDK International 95.00 PEARSON EDUCATION 361.58 PROTEX CENTRAL 150.25 RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES 3,254.59 School Specialty Inc. 117.94 Smith Irrigation 117.96 SWINNEY, KACI 25.00 Thinking Cap Quiz Bowl 80.00 U.S. Bank 16,206.20 WAL-MART 582.49 General Fund 289,529.05 Decker Equipment 12,954.60 ROBERT’S ELECTRIC 182.17 Lunch Fund 13,136.77 Transfer to Activity Fund 90,000.00 Transfer to Depreciation Fund 152,000.00 Transfers 242,000.00 Total 544,665.82
Publish Sept. 11, 2019
581
NOTICE OF REGISTRATION OF TRADE NAME
JUST LOVE COFFEE - CHADRON
Notice is hereby given that Service Drug, Inc., a Nebraska Corporation, whose address is 302 Main Street, Chadron, NE 69337, registered the trade name of “Just Love Coffee - Chadron” upon August 28, 2019. The date of first use of the trade name by the Corporation was August, 2019. The general nature of the business shall be food and beverage sales.
Dated September 3, 2019
/s/ Drew Petersen
Drew Petersen, Director
Publish Sept. 11, 2019
582
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING:
Notice is hereby given that the Dawes County Travel Board will conduct a meeting Monday, Sept. 16 at 9:30 a.m. at the Chadron Visitor’s Center (706 W 3rd St., Chadron, NE).
Publish Sept. 11, 2019