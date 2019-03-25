Each year Edgemont High School seniors are tasked with creating a senior project. The students are tasked with finding a mentor, creating a research paper, presenting to a panel of judges and must spend a minimum of two hours on the subject of their project.
Caleb Darrow will be well above his required two hours. Darrow chose to create a self bow and will have logged upwards of 30 hours in the process of making his long bow.
A self bow is created from one piece of wood. Darrow carved the bow, wove the string and put the weather resistant coating on its exterior.
As an avid hunter, Darrow said he is excited to take his bow into the woods this fall. "I would love to hunt with it," he said.
Darrow is planning on going to Dakota Wesleyan University after his graduation from Edgemont to study Wildlife Management and play basketball.
His mentor is Jim Dalhberg of Hot Springs. Dahlberg has been making bows for around 25 years. He originally taught a class at the State Veterans Home, then moved to the Hot Springs High School shop and now teaches a bow making class Sunday afternoons during the winter at the Blessings Warehouse north of Hot Springs.
He estimates he has made or helped make hundreds of bows.