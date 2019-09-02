The recent discovery of zebra mussels in South Dakota’s Lake Sharpe has prompted the Bureau of Reclamation to immediately require all motorized watercraft to launch and retrieve from designated boat ramps at Belle Fourche Reservoir.
“Reclamation, South Dakota Game Fish and Parks, and the Belle Fourche Irrigation District are concerned that zebra mussels will make their way to Belle Fourche Reservoir, which is less than 120 miles from Lake Sharpe,” said Area Manager Arden Freitag. “We hope to delay any introduction of zebra mussels by being proactive.”
Invasive zebra mussels move from lake to lake by people carrying them on their boats. As such, current South Dakota law requires all boaters to pull all drain plugs before leaving a boat ramp parking lot. Plugs must remain out until the boat’s next launch. Additionally, boats cannot transport lake water past the boat ramp parking lot.
Bill Eastman, Conservation Officer with South Dakota Game Fish and Parks reminds the public that a good practice for all boaters and anglers to follow is the Clean, Drain, Dry procedure.
• Clean off visible aquatic plants, animals, and mud from all equipment before leaving water access.
• Drain motor, bilge, livewell, and other water containing devices before leaving water access.
• Dry everything for at least five days or wipe with a towel before reuse.
“The introduction of zebra mussels into Belle Fourche Reservoir and ultimately into the Belle Fourche Irrigation distribution system would be catastrophic,'' said Darren Alexander, Interim Manager for the Belle Fourche Irrigation District.
Zebra mussels clog and damage pipes, drains, gates and other infrastructure causing millions of dollars in maintenance. Along with the infrastructure maintenance nightmare, recreation impacts exist. As mussels become established, dead mussels accumulate on beaches and the sharp shells can cut the feet of people and animals. When water levels recede; as they do annually in Belle Fourche Reservoir, zebra mussel die-offs release strong odors.
There are currently two designated boat ramps at Belle Fourche Reservoir, both are located in Rocky Point State Recreation Area. A third boat ramp is scheduled to be constructed on Gadens Point in the fall of 2020.
“We realize requiring all motorized watercraft to launch and retrieve from designated boat ramps will be an inconvenience for some users as well as cause some congestion at the boat ramps,” said Area Manager Arden Freitag. “However, this action is needed in an attempt to protect the future of Belle Fourche Reservoir.”
Signs reminding the public of this new requirement will be posted in areas around the Reservoir.
“It is important for us all to recognize the role we play in combating the spread of zebra mussels,” said South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. “If you’re spending time on any body of water in South Dakota, make sure you pull your boat plugs upon exiting the lake or river and leave them out until your next launch. South Dakota's water bodies are here for all of us to enjoy – for today and for the next generation. We must all take care of them together.”
For more information regarding this restriction or other issues pertaining to Belle Fourche Reservoir, call Jay Leasure, Bureau of Reclamation, 605-519-5504. For questions related to Rocky Point Recreation Area, contact Brad Nelson, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks at 605-641-0023. To learn more about zebra mussels and other aquatic invasive species, visit SDLeastWanted.com.