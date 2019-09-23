The annual District 2 Fall Meeting of the South Dakota American Legion will be Sept. 28 in Hot Springs for Legionnaires from Bennett, Haakon, Jackson, Jones, Mellette, Todd, Custer, Fall River, Pennington and Shannon counties.
There will be a social beginning at 9 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. Following the meeting there will be a meal served at a cost of $10/per person.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
State Commander Fred Nelson of Spearfish will conduct the meeting and will outline his “Carry on the Legacy” program for the 2019-2020 American Legion year.
The District 2 Auxiliary will hold its meeting at 10 a.m. the same day at Post 71 in Hot Springs.