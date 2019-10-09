{{featured_button_text}}
Opponents of a proposed uranium mine near Edgemont hold up "NO URANIUM" signs during a May 2017 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency hearing in Rapid City.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe and Magpie Buffalo Organizing are presenting the No Uranium in Treaty Territory Summit, which started Tuesday and continues today, at the Rapid City Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn.

The summit will run from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Presentations will be delivered on topics including the National Environmental Policy Act, the National Historic Preservation Act, acid leach mining technology, legal strategies to uphold sovereignty, sacred sites, cultural appropriation, and impacts from uranium mining in the region. Presenters will include lawyers, policy experts, tribal historic preservation officers, tribal council representatives, treaty council representatives, elders, cultural knowledge bearers, and anti-mining environmental organizations.

No registration is required, and everyone with an interest in the topic is welcome. Meals will be provided.

