Members of the public are invited to celebrate International Observe the Moon Night Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m. This free event will be at Chadron Public Library in Chadron and is the last NASA@MyLibrary event of the year.
International Observe the Moon Night is an annual worldwide public event that encourages observation, appreciation and understanding of our Moon and its connection to NASA planetary science and exploration. The annual event connects scientists, educators and lunar enthusiasts from around the world.
The event at Chadron Public Library will be outdoors from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and will feature a fireside talk led by Alvis Mar, Park Ranger at Agate Fossil Beds National Monument. Ranger Alvis will share tales from around the world.
“Stories about the night sky bring us together,” Mar said. “We may have different names for things, but we all see the same sky and the same moon; we share the same Earth.”
Additional activities will include fun facts about the moon and learning about the moon’s phases.
After the sun sets, head outside and catch a glimpse of the moon. The library will have telescopes and binoculars with telescopes for visitors to get a closer look at the moon’s features.
International Observe the Moon Night is sponsored by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) mission and partners. LRO is managed by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C.
You are welcome to bring your own lawn/folding chairs or blankets to sit on during the ranger talk. We will also have some chairs available. Dress for the weather.
Chadron Public Library is located at 507 Bordeaux Street. For more information visit www.chadronpubliclibrary.com, or call us at 308-432-0531. We are also on Facebook and Instagram.
For more information about International Observe the Moon Night, visit: www.moon.nasa.gov/observe
For more information about LRO, visit: http://www.nasa.gov/lro