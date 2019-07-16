HOT SPRINGS- The Hot Springs City Council met Monday, July 15 at the Mueller Civic Center.
Dusty Bellew, Exalted Ruler of the Hot Springs Elks Lodge, addressed the Council and presented the City with a $2,600 check on behalf of the Elks. Bellew said the donation was to be used for improving the basketball backboards and nets at Butler Park.
In his public safety committee report, councilmen Bill Lukens said the City would be installing stop signs at the currently uncontrolled intersection of 4th Street and Jennings Avenue.
The Council also resolved to apply for a community access program grant for paving of 17th and 19th street along with Lincoln, Washington and Jennings Avenue. The resolution was approved in the previous meeting however, this portion of the resolution included the addition of Washington and Jennings to make the project contiguous.
Mayor George Kotti informed the Council and public the City is perusing candidates for the City Administrator position and hoped to get it filled as quickly as possible with a well-qualified candidate.
The Mayor also gave a brief report on the South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) Stat Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) meeting he attended in Rapid City last Thursday.
He informed the Council the DOT was planning on the Highway 385 reconstruction through Hot Springs taking place in two years, 2021 and 2022.
Mayor Kotti said Hot Springs had a good turnout and attendees did a good job advocating for what Hot Springs needs from the upcoming project.