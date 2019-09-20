The City of Hot Springs received an unmodified opinion of its financial statements for its most recent audit, but also received an adverse opinion for not including financial statements for the Housing and Redevelopment Commission as a component unit.
The audit for the year ending Dec. 31, 2018, was carried out by Ketel Thorstenson of Rapid City. A component unit is a legally separate organization over which the city appoints a voting majority of the board. Those component units like the Housing and Redevelopment Commission should provide financial statements for inclusion in the city’s annual audit, the report says.
“However, due to lack of timely financial statements for the Commission, the City has elected not to include the component unit in these financial statements,” the report reads. The Housing and Redevelopment Commission financial statements are available separately at 201 South River St.
The 2018 audit report includes three findings and recommendations by the Ketel Thorstenson, including minor audit adjustments and the recommendation that the city prepare its own financial statements. Auditing standards call for governmental entities to prepare their own financial statements, but many smaller municipalities, school districts and county governments prefer to leave that to the auditing firm due to limited staffing.
The City of Hot Springs indicates in the report that it will continue to accept the risk associated with having the auditing firm prepare its financial statements.
The remaining finding referred to inaccuracies between the inventory count and prices per unit at Evans Plunge. The City of Hot Springs will implement a corrective action plan in which the finance officer , water department foreman and Evans Plunge director will perform test counts of inventory prior to year-end to make sure it is tracked properly and represents the correct units and costs.
The city ended 2018 with a $3.3 million in its various funds, including $1,8 million in the general fund, $1.4 million in the additional sales tax fund, $26,648 in the liquor, lodging and dining fund, $82,234 in the business improvement district fund, $59,948 in the cemetery perpetual care fund and $3,355 in the capital improvement fund.
A copy of the audit is available at the city offices for public review.