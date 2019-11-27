Mammoth Site toy drive kicks off Friday
The Mammoth Site of Hot Springs, SD Inc., will be doing a toy drive in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club in Hot Springs. Starting Nov. 29 through Dec. 20, bring a new toy for the toy drive to The Mammoth Site and receive a free child admission.
When you bring a new toy for the toy drive, you will enter to win a Holiday Gift Basket valued at over $250. Also, starting Nov. 29 until Dec. 24, visitors will receive 20% off, and members will receive 30% off in the Gift Shop. This offer excludes admissions, memberships, Buy a Brick and Adopt an Ice Age Animal.
For more information, please contact Bethany Cook at news@mammothsite.org or 605-745-6017.
Custer Christmas scheduled for Dec. 7
The 30th annual Custer Christmas Parade is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. This annual parade of lights signals the kick-off of the holiday season in the Southern Hills. After the parade, Santa will appear at Way Park for the Memorial Tree Lighting Ceremony. The parade will begin at Eighth Street and Mt. Rushmore Road and end at Way Park on Fourth Street and Mt. Rushmore Road.
People interested in entering the parade can call the Custer Area Chamber of Commerce at 605-673-2244 or download a registration form at https://www.custersd.com/Custer-Christmas-Parade. Deadline for entry is Dec. 4. There is no fee for participating.
Awards will be presented for Best Use of Lights, Best Musical Entry and Judges’ Choice.
This same day, the YMCA will hold their annual Santa’s Village Gift and Craft Sale. The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Custer High School Gym, with Santa Claus also appearing there for photos from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Concessions will be served all day, with proceeds benefitting the Child Development Center.
For more information, please contact the Custer Area Chamber of Commerce at 605-673-2244 or go to www.custersd.com.
Half-price BHNF day passes available Dec. 6
CUSTER | On Friday, Dec. 6, Forest Recreation Management Day Use Passes for the 2020 season will be available for half price at several Black Hills National Forest offices, including the Bearlodge Ranger District office in Sundance, Wyo., the Northern Hills Ranger District office in Spearfish, the Mystic Ranger District office in Rapid City and the Forest Supervisors/Hell Canyon Ranger District office in Custer.
These passes are for USDA Forest Service facilities located within the Black Hills National Forest fee areas and should not be confused with South Dakota State Park Passes.
The premium passes, which includes the Sheridan and Pactola complexes, will be $20 (regularly $40), and the standard passes (which are for all FRM operated day use areas except the Sheridan and Pactola complexes) will be $12.50 (regularly $25). Please pay with cash or check.
Requests made by mail with postmarks between Dec. 6-8 to FRM, PO Box 1168, Hill City, SD 57745 will also be honored. Please include a check for the appropriate amount.
The number of passes available for purchase per individual is unlimited, making them great gifts for stocking stuffers, gift exchanges and prizes for drawings. No other discounts will be accepted with this offer and those with senior or access discounts can receive this reduced price any time.
Under a special use permit, FRM operates Black Hills National Forest campgrounds and other recreation facilities. FRM has been operating these facilities since 1999.
For more information on the Black Hills National Forest, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills.