Rural health celebration set for Thursday
On Nov. 21, Fall River Health Services will be supporting National Rural Health Day. FRHS plans to celebrate the uniqueness of rural healthcare by welcoming patients and staff members to join together for coffee and cookies in the main waiting room, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Corral of Westerners to meet Friday
The Jedediah Smith Corral of Westerners will meet at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 at the Pine Hills Retirement dining room in Hot Springs. A $10 lunch will be available, but no reservations are required.
There will be a short business meeting at 1 p.m., followed by a special program about Kit Carson, historical mountain man, to be presented by a member of Corral of Westerners, Uriah Luallin, who is also a local stonemason.
Anyone interested in the history of the area is always welcome at Westerners meetings and programs.
For fun, Westerners uses western titles for its officers: Sheriff, Keeper of the Chips, etc. and calls its chapters Corrals.
Westerners International was started in 1944 by Leland Case who was originally from the Black Hills. The Jedediah Smith Corral was begun in 1974 by his sister Carol Goddard and friends in Hot Springs.
There are approximately 60 Corrals in the U.S., with over 3,000 members; and 20 active Corrals in other countries. Most corrals hold monthly gatherings with fun fellowship and programs on western history.
Christmas traditions celebration set for Sunday
St. John's Lutheran Church in Hot Springs (by Maverick Junction) will be hosting a sharing traditions event starting at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.
The community is invited to learn about and/or share Christmas or seasonal traditions such as lefse making, hot cocoa, cookie decorating, crafts or other things 'like mom or grandma used to make.'
Those planning on attending or sharing should call the church office, 605-745-4760.
Holiday cheer at Grace of the Pines
Christmas card decorating will be held at Grace of the Pines Hospice office, 112 S. Chicago St., from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 25.
Please stop in to create a heartfelt holiday card.
Fall River County Democrats meet Tuesday
The Fall River County Democrats will host a Thanksgiving potluck and meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Brookside Apartment Hall, 201 S. River Street, Hot Springs. The potluck will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the meeting to follow at 6 p.m. All Democrats and Independents are encouraged to attend the monthly meeting.
Half-price BHNF day passes available Dec. 6
CUSTER | On Friday, Dec. 6, Forest Recreation Management Day Use Passes for the 2020 season will be available for half price at several Black Hills National Forest offices, including the Bearlodge Ranger District office in Sundance, Wyo., the Northern Hills Ranger District office in Spearfish, the Mystic Ranger District office in Rapid City and the Forest Supervisors/Hell Canyon Ranger District office in Custer.
These passes are for USDA Forest Service facilities located within the Black Hills National Forest fee areas and should not be confused with South Dakota State Park Passes.
The premium passes, which includes the Sheridan and Pactola complexes, will be $20 (regularly $40), and the standard passes (which are for all FRM operated day use areas except the Sheridan and Pactola complexes) will be $12.50 (regularly $25). Please pay with cash or check.
Requests made by mail with postmarks between Dec. 6-8 to FRM, PO Box 1168, Hill City, SD 57745 will also be honored. Please include a check for the appropriate amount.
The number of passes available for purchase per individual is unlimited, making them great gifts for stocking stuffers, gift exchanges and prizes for drawings. No other discounts will be accepted with this offer and those with senior or access discounts can receive this reduced price any time.
Under a special use permit, FRM operates Black Hills National Forest campgrounds and other recreation facilities. FRM has been operating these facilities since 1999.
For more information on the Black Hills National Forest, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills.