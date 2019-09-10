Super Recycling Event
Keep Hot Springs Beautiful will host its fall recycling event on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 9-11 a.m. (or until full) in the Centennial Park parking lot. KHSB is partnering with Pacific Steel & Recycling and Jim’s Service. Please go to www.KeepHotSpringsBeautiful.org for a complete list of what can be dropped off. Please note that a $15 fee will be charged for anything with Freon and that we are no longer able to accept TVs or computer monitors. Please be sure to come early so that you are not turned away if we fill up before 11 a.m. Donations to KHSB are welcome.
Free Dump Week
City Clean up Days will be Sept. 30 through Oct. 4. at the old city landfill / city shop. Hours are Monday, Thursday and Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Tuesday and Wednesday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Library Offering Computer Classes
The Hot Springs Library will offer free fall computer classes. Each class is scheduled for Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The schedule is as follows:
You have free articles remaining.
Class 1: Basic Skills and Searches - Oct. 8-9; Nov. 5-6; Dec. 3-4
Class 2: Word/Excel (Typing/Spreadsheets) and Saving Information - Oct. 15-15; Nov. 12-13; Dec. 10-11
Class 3: E-mail and Social Media - Oct. 22-23; Nov. 19-20; Dec. 17-18
Class 4: E-resources and Databases - Oct. 29-30; Nov. 26-27
A special evening class will be held on Wednesdays in October from 5:30-7 p.m.
Pre-register at the library or call 605-745-3151 for more information.