Super Recycling Event
Keep Hot Springs Beautiful will host its fall recycling event on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 9-11 a.m. (or until full) in the Centennial Park parking lot. KHSB is partnering with Pacific Steel & Recycling and Jim’s Service. Please go to www.KeepHotSpringsBeautiful.org for a complete list of what can be dropped off. Please note that a $15 fee will be charged for anything with Freon and that we are no longer able to accept TVs or computer monitors. Please be sure to come early so that you are not turned away if we fill up before 11 a.m. Donations to KHSB are welcome.
Public Transportation Study Meeting
You have free articles remaining.
Hot Springs, Edgemont and Custer residents are invited to a public Transportation Meeting at the Pine Hills Retirement Community Room at 2711 US-18 in Hot Springs Sept. 4 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The meeting will address the Coordinated Public Transit-Human Services Transportation Plan currently being conducted. Representation is needed from all groups within the general public, such as seniors, persons with disabilities, employees, employers, students, educators, service providers and businesses.
Free Dump Week September 30th thru October 4th
City Clean up Days Sept. 30 through Oct. 4. at the old city landfill / city shop. Hours are Monday, Thursday and Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Tuesday and Wednesday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.