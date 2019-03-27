The Daily Bread Bakery and Cafe is reopen for business after a 5 month renovation of their new location at 627 North River Street.
When Braniff Smith was confronted with the opportunity to purchase the building at 627 North River, the plan only made sense if a great tenant could call it home.
The Daily Bread Cafe and Heaven Scent Bakery is owned and operated by Dianne Browder. A favorite among local residents, the bakery provides a variety of delicious treats and homemade breads. Patrons of the cafe will enjoy a fresh new look while receiving the same great service Hot Springs has come to love.
Bright and accessible for all, the new location provides the same capacity as their old, but with updated features and fixtures.
For those who like to work with a cup of coffee and donut by their side, high top counters sport power plugs for devices and the cafe provides free wifi for those in need.
For breakfast goers, cozy tables put patrons in the comfortable environment they'd expect from a neighborhood cafe.
The challenge to move to a new location was exciting to Browder. Before making the decision to go ahead with the transition, Browder brought up the plans with her staff.
"I sat my staff down and said, 'Ok, pros and cons. What would you guys like to do? Because I'm not going to it alone. I'm going to do it with you.' And they voted to make the move," Browder recalls.
Other factors played a part in The Daily Bread's move north. The location is better suited to survive the scheduled reconstruction of Route 385. With off street parking-lots close by and stable businesses flanking the cafe, The Daily Bread suspects foot traffic will stay steady. Browder hopes to remain busy while the construction efforts are underway.
Browder also has community support efforts in mind, also made easier by their relocation.
"We're hoping to get to the point where we can do some meal deliveries to the Evans, because it's right here." Browder says.
The Cafe will be open 6:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Sunday through Friday, closed on Saturday.
"My staff is probably the only restaurant staff in South Dakota with a weekend day off. We all get Saturdays off," Browder says.
Browder and her staff can foresee her decision for a Saturday closure to be received unfavorably by some, but Browder and her staff are confident the community will embrace their choice.