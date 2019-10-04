{{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 20

12:28 a.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 39-year-old operator on Cedar Street.

12:40 a.m. - Traffic stop by Fall River County Sheriff’s Office involving a 55-year-old operator on Sixth Street.

12:45 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 60-year-old operator on South Sixth Street.

1:06 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 27-year-old operator on University Street.

3:25 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 65-year-old operator at the bypass.

3:41 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 40-year-old operator on Fall River Road.

4:40 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 24-year-old operator at the bypass.

5:15 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 38-year-old operator at the bypass.

5:25 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 40-year-old operator on North River Street.

6:06 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 25-year-old operator on Minnekahta Street.

7:38 a.m. – Suspicious person/vehicle reported in the 700 block of Elm Street.

8:53 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 25-year-old operator at University and 24th.

9:20 a.m. – Animal bite reported by a 47-year-old complainant.

9:22 a.m. – Livestock reported out on Highway 79 near mile marker 32.

11:28 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 62-year-old operator at 16th and University.

11:46 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 29-year-old operator at Redridge and Sherman.

12:15 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 45-year-old operator at the bypass.

2:15 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 18-year-old operator at Butler Park.

4:05 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 62-year-old operator at University and 19th.

4:20 p.m. - Traffic stop by Fall River County Sheriff’s Office involving a 37-year-old operator on Highway 18 near mile marker 13.

4:37 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 53-year-old operator at the bypass/River/71.

5:01 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 71-year-old operator at Wind Cave and Badger Clark.

5:41 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 46-year-old operator at the bypass/71.

5:44 p.m. - Traffic stop by Fall River Sheriff’s Office involving a 63-year-old operator at Sixth Street and Mogul.

5:49 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 18-year-old operator at the bypass/71.

6:52 p.m. – Livestock reported out on Cascade Road.

6:58 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 68-year-old operator at the bypass and Daytona.

7:31 p.m. – Suspicious person/vehicle reported in the 100 block of South Garden Street.

7:57 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 36-year-old operator at the bypass and Westside.

8:02 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 67-year-old operator in the 400 block of North River Street.

8:17 p.m. Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 54-year-old operator near the bypass.

8:53 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 23-year-old operator at Cedar and Pine Haven.

8:58 p.m. – Suspicious person/vehicle reported in the 2300 block of University Avenue.

9:46 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 43-year-old operator at bypass and 20th.

10:00 p.m. – Suspicious person/vehicle reported at Prairie View Church.

10:34 p.m. Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 47-year-old operator at the bypass and 71.

11:06 p.m. - Traffic stop by Fall River County Sheriff’s Office involving a 26-year-old operator on Highway 18.

Sept. 21

3:35 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 19-year-old operator on Sixth Street.

10:20 a.m. Vehicle vs animal accident reported on Highways 385/18 near the Cheyenne Bridge.

10:45 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 27-year-old operator at Battle Mountain and Cold Brook.

11:31 a.m. – Livestock reported out on Highway 79 near mile marker 32.

4:55 p.m. – Livestock reported out on Highway 79.

7:03 p.m. – Assault reported in the 800 block of E Street.

8:18 p.m. – Theft of motor vehicle reported.

11:23 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 19-year-old operator at the bypass.

11:27 p.m. Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 49-year-old operator at the bypass.

Sept. 22

12:00 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 24-year-old operator at the bypass.

12:14 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 29-year-old operator on Highway 71.

1:22 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 71-year-old operator on Fall River Road.

Sept. 24

12:17 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 23-year-old operator on Fall River Road.

12:54 a.m. - Traffic stop by Fall River County Sheriff’s Office involving a 35-year-old operator at 18 and Shopko.

1:47 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 26-year-old operator at Fall River and Valley View.

7:47 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 48-year-old operator at 16th and University.

10:28 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 70-year-old operator at 17th and University.

10:50 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 63-year-old operator at Red Fox and 18.

11:01 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 71-year-old operator at the viaduct.

11:20 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 43-year-old operator at Pacific and Sherman.

2:22 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 49-year-old operator at the bypass and 20th.

4:18 p.m. – Gas drive off reported.

4:28 p.m. Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 60-year-old operator at Battle Mountain and Summerville.

7:12 p.m. – Vehicle vs animal accident reported on Highway 18/385.

7:40 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 74-year-old operator at the bypass and University.

8:00 p.m. – Harassment reported on Fourth Avenue.

9:07 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at the bypass and the Mammoth Site.

9:28 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 71-year-old operator on Fall River Road.

10:41 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 72-year-old operator on Indianapolis Avenue.

11:07 p.m. Traffic stop by Fall River County Sheriff’s Office involving a 27-year-old operator on Highway 79.

11:54 p.m. – Suspicious person/vehicle reported at Grandview Trailer Court.

Sept. 25

3:02 a.m. – Warrant arrest made.

7:13 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 42-year-old operator at 19th and University.

7:19 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 23-year-old operator at 19th and University.

7:51 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 45-year-old operator at 20th and University.

10:52 a.m. - Traffic stop by Fall River County Sheriff’s Office involving a 55-year-old operator on Highway 18 near mile marker 16.

3:03 p.m. – Warrant arrest of a 29-year-old.

6:04 p.m. – Motorist assistance offered on Fall River Road.

6:11 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 66-year-old operator at 20th and University.

6:32 p.m. – Stolen property reported on South 14th Street.

6:52 p.m. – Warrant arrests made of a 32-year-old and a 34-year-old.

7:05 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 71-year-old operator at 16th and University.

7:16 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 38-year-old operator at 19th and University.

7:26 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 23-year-old operator at Indianapolis and South Sixth Street.

9:21 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 40-year-old operator on Jensen Highway.

10:29 p.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 26-year-old operator at 24th and University.

11:15 p.m. – Theft reported on Old Highway 18.

