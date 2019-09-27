Sept. 17
1:57 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 18-year-old operator on Fall River Road.
2:20 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 36-year-old operator on Jensen Highway and Joplin.
3:15 a.m. – Domestic situation reported in the 1200 block of South Sixth Street.
7:49 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 78-year-old operator at 20th and University.
10:30 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 42-year-old operator at 16th and University.
10:42 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 64-year-old operator at the bypass/truck ramp.
10:47 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 57-year-old operator at bypass and University.
10:51 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 57-year-old operator at 19th and University.
10:52 a.m. – Livestock reported out on Highway 89 near Wild Sage Road.
1:01 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 33-year-old operator at 16th and University.
2:14 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 68-year-old operator and Badger Clark and Wind Cave.
2:45 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 38-year-old operator at River and University.
3:08 p.m. – Gas drive-off reported.
3:15 p.m. – Fire call on Fiddle Creek Road.
7:55 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 52-year-old operator at bypass and 71.
8:06 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 37-year-old operator at bypass and 23rd.
9:16 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 35-year-old operator at bypass and 23rd.
9:22 p.m. – Noise complaint on Baltimore Avenue.
9:24 p.m. – Assault reported in the 700 block of South Chicago Street.
9:39 p.m. – Fatality accident reported on Coffee Flats Road.
Sept. 18
1:11 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 32-year-old operator on Fall River Road.
5:01 a.m. – Vehicle versus animal accident reported on Fall River Road.
5:07 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 53-year-old operator.
5:45 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 43-year-old operator.
7:25 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 71-year-old operator.
10:15 a.m. – Warrant arrest of a 63-year-old.
10:58 a.m. – Attempted to serve a warrant on a 73-year-old.
11:38 a.m. – Warrant arrest of a 22-year-old.
12:23 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 35-year-old operator at 16th and University.
1:04 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 70-year-old operator at South Sixth and Indianapolis.
1:10 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 64-year-old operator in the 1700 block of University.
2:06 p.m. – Warrant arrest of a 60-year-old.
3:56 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 36-year-old operator at 16th and University.
5:34 p.m. – Suspicious person/vehicle reported on Eighth Street.
9:31 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 55-year-old operator at the bypass and 19th.
11:38 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 58-year-old operator at the bypass.
Sept. 19
12:20 a.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 24-year-old operator.
4:10 a.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 42-year-old operator.
5:18 a.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 25-year-old operator.
5:54 a.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 49-year-old operator.
7:21 a.m. – Abandoned vehicle reported at Kidney Springs.
7:52 a.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 66-year-old operator at 18th and University.
8:04 a.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 74-year-old operator at 21st and University.
8:09 a.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 39-year-old operator at 19th and University.
10:28 a.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 48-year-old operator at River and University.
10:37 a.m. – Warrant arrest of a 39-year-old complainant at University Apartments.
11:15 a.m. – Warrant arrest of a 63-year-old complainant at 271.
12:52 p.m. – Theft reported in the 1500 block of Evanston Avenue.
3:33 p.m. – Harassment reported.
4:04 p.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 51-year-old operator at Lincoln and 19th.
4:13 p.m. – Trespassing reported on A Street.
6:00 p.m. – Assault reported in the 1200 block of South Sixth Street.
8:41 p.m. – Traffic stop by Fall River County Sheriff’s Office involving a 56-year-old operator on University and Chicago.
9:22 p.m. – Traffic stop by Fall River County Sheriff’s Office involving a 50-year-old operator on Highway 18.
10:09 p.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 27-year-old operator at the Bypass and 23rd.
11:28 p.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 29-year-old operator on Jensen Highway.
Sept. 20
12:28 a.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 39-year-old operator on Cedar Street.
12:40 a.m. – Traffic stop by Fall River County Sheriff’s Office involving a 55-year-old operator on Sixth Street.
12:45 a.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 60-year-old operator on South Sixth Street.
1:06 a.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 27-year-old operator on University Street.
3:25 a.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 65-year-old operator at the bypass.