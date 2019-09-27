{{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 17

1:57 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 18-year-old operator on Fall River Road.

2:20 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 36-year-old operator on Jensen Highway and Joplin.

3:15 a.m. – Domestic situation reported in the 1200 block of South Sixth Street.

7:49 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 78-year-old operator at 20th and University.

10:30 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 42-year-old operator at 16th and University.

10:42 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 64-year-old operator at the bypass/truck ramp.

10:47 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 57-year-old operator at bypass and University.

10:51 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 57-year-old operator at 19th and University.

10:52 a.m. – Livestock reported out on Highway 89 near Wild Sage Road.

1:01 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 33-year-old operator at 16th and University.

2:14 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 68-year-old operator and Badger Clark and Wind Cave.

2:45 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 38-year-old operator at River and University.

3:08 p.m. – Gas drive-off reported.

3:15 p.m. – Fire call on Fiddle Creek Road.

7:55 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 52-year-old operator at bypass and 71.

8:06 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 37-year-old operator at bypass and 23rd.

9:16 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 35-year-old operator at bypass and 23rd.

9:22 p.m. – Noise complaint on Baltimore Avenue.

9:24 p.m. – Assault reported in the 700 block of South Chicago Street.

9:39 p.m. – Fatality accident reported on Coffee Flats Road.

Sept. 18

1:11 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 32-year-old operator on Fall River Road.

5:01 a.m. – Vehicle versus animal accident reported on Fall River Road.

5:07 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 53-year-old operator.

5:45 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 43-year-old operator.

7:25 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 71-year-old operator.

10:15 a.m. – Warrant arrest of a 63-year-old.

10:58 a.m. – Attempted to serve a warrant on a 73-year-old.

11:38 a.m. – Warrant arrest of a 22-year-old.

12:23 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 35-year-old operator at 16th and University.

1:04 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 70-year-old operator at South Sixth and Indianapolis.

1:10 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 64-year-old operator in the 1700 block of University.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

2:06 p.m. – Warrant arrest of a 60-year-old.

3:56 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 36-year-old operator at 16th and University.

5:34 p.m. – Suspicious person/vehicle reported on Eighth Street.

9:31 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 55-year-old operator at the bypass and 19th.

11:38 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 58-year-old operator at the bypass.

Sept. 19

12:20 a.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 24-year-old operator.

4:10 a.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 42-year-old operator.

5:18 a.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 25-year-old operator.

5:54 a.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 49-year-old operator.

7:21 a.m. – Abandoned vehicle reported at Kidney Springs.

7:52 a.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 66-year-old operator at 18th and University.

8:04 a.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 74-year-old operator at 21st and University.

8:09 a.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 39-year-old operator at 19th and University.

10:28 a.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 48-year-old operator at River and University.

10:37 a.m. – Warrant arrest of a 39-year-old complainant at University Apartments.

11:15 a.m. – Warrant arrest of a 63-year-old complainant at 271.

12:52 p.m. – Theft reported in the 1500 block of Evanston Avenue.

3:33 p.m. – Harassment reported.

4:04 p.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 51-year-old operator at Lincoln and 19th.

4:13 p.m. – Trespassing reported on A Street.

6:00 p.m. – Assault reported in the 1200 block of South Sixth Street.

8:41 p.m. – Traffic stop by Fall River County Sheriff’s Office involving a 56-year-old operator on University and Chicago.

9:22 p.m. – Traffic stop by Fall River County Sheriff’s Office involving a 50-year-old operator on Highway 18.

10:09 p.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 27-year-old operator at the Bypass and 23rd.

11:28 p.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 29-year-old operator on Jensen Highway.

Sept. 20

12:28 a.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 39-year-old operator on Cedar Street.

12:40 a.m. – Traffic stop by Fall River County Sheriff’s Office involving a 55-year-old operator on Sixth Street.

12:45 a.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 60-year-old operator on South Sixth Street.

1:06 a.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 27-year-old operator on University Street.

3:25 a.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 65-year-old operator at the bypass.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0