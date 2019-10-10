{{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 27

2:41 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 32-year-old operator at Hidden Nook and Fall River Road.

2:53 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 41-year-old operator at HS Hill and Highway 18.

3:19 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 54-year-old operator in the 800 block of Happy Hollow.

9:37 a.m. – Hit and run accident reported.

3:10 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 28-year-old operator at 18th and University.

4:11 p.m. – Attempted to serve a warrant.

4:14 p.m. – Unwanted subject reported in the 1100 block of South Sixth Street.

5:40 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 25-year-old operator at University and 20th.

5:59 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 32-year-old operator at the bypass and 23rd.

6:13 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 65-year-old operator at the bypass and Chicago.

6:46 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 51-year-old operator at Battle Mountain and River.

6:55 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 62-year-old operator on Evanston and Sixth.

7:20 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 67-year-old operator at University and 18th.

7:51 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at Sherman and Dexter.

8:37 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 55-year-old operator on Fall River Road and Wild Turkey Lane.

10:26 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 24-year-old operator at the bypass and 23rd.

10:43 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 52-year-old operator at the bypass and 20th.

10:44 p.m. - Traffic stop by Fall River County Sheriff’s Office involving a 35-year-old operator on E Street.

11:11 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 54-year-old operator on Sixth Street.

Sept. 28

12:30 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 63-year-old operator on Fall River Road.

2:49 a.m. 0 Disorderly conduct reported.

Oct. 1

12:54 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 23-year-old operator 2:1at Jensen and Joplin.

11:06 a.m. – Damage to property reported.

12:17 p.m. – Hit and run accident reported.

2:54 p.m. - Traffic stop by Fall River County Sheriff’s Office involving a 36-year-old operator on Highway 18.

4:29 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 66-year-old operator at University and 21st.

7:15 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 26-year-old operator at the bypass and 71.

9:35 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 80-year-old operator at Jensen and Joplin.

11:32 p.m. – Suspicious person or vehicle reported on Smithwick Road.

Oct. 2

2:46 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 43-year-old operator at the bypass.

5:38 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 29-year-old operator on North River Street.

7:31 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department on University and 18th.

7:48 a.m. – Parking complaint on Jennings.

11:32 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 61-year-old operator at Summer and Bear.

11:55 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 47-year-old operator at 20th and University.

12:50 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 73-year-old operator at Sherman and Red Ridge.

1:21 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 77-year-old operator 16th and University.

2:46 p.m. – Theft from building reported.

3:18 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 28-year-old operator at the bypass and River.

3:42 p.m. – Attempt to serve a warrant on a 59-year-old on University Avenue.

3:49 p.m. – Attempt to serve a warrant on a 35-year-old.

4:02 p.m. – Trespassing reported on Washington Avenue.

6:03 p.m. – Warrant arrest of a 55-year-old.

6:48 p.m. – Livestock reported out on Sheps Canyon Road.

9:01 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 35-year-old operator on Fall River Road.

9:12 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 50-year-old operator on Highway 18 and Cedar Road.

Oct. 3

5:23 a.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 46-year-old operator on Galveston Street.

5:37 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 24-year-old operator at the bypass.

10:05 a.m. – Unwanted subject reported at Skyline.

10:26 a.m. – Attempted to serve a warrant in the 1400 block of Germond.

10:31 a.m. – Motorist assistance provided at Highway 18/385.

10:51 a.m. – Livestock reported out on Fall River Road.

10:58 a.m. – Livestock reported out on Highway 385 near mile marker 49.

3:24 p.m. – Warrant arrest of a 43-year-old.

4:59 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 49-year-old operator at the bypass and 20th.

5:13 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 40-year-old operator on Highway 18 near Woodland Drive.

5:37 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 54-year-old operator on Highway 18 and Red Fox Road.

5:57 p.m. – Traffic complaints on Highway 18 at Golf Course Hill.

6:58 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 48-year-old operator at the bypass and truck ramp.

7:11 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 28-year-old operator at the bypass and 23rd Street.

7:24 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 71-year-old operator at bypass and 20th.

7:28 p.m. – Suspicious person or vehicle reported.

7:44 p.m. – Warrant arrest of a 52-year-old.

8:07 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 58-year-old operator at bypass and 20th.

8:17 p.m. – Attempt to serve a warrant on a 59-year-old on University Avenue.

8:26 p.m. – Attempt to serve a warrant on a 37-year-old on Germond Street.

8:49 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 65-year-old operator at University and 25th.

9:02 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 34-year-old operator at RC Springs.

9:47 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 52-year-old operator at Fall River Road and Allen Ranch.

10:03 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 58-year-old operator at the bypass and 20th.

10:10 p.m. – Suspicious person or vehicle reported in the 100 block of North 15th Street.

Oct. 4

1:10 a.m. – Noise complaint on Sage Road.

1:12 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 71-year-old operator on University.

