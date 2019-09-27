The Mammoth Site of Hot Springs, SD Inc. will have its second annual Fossil Fright Night Oct. 24 from 6-9 p.m. Guests will experience The Mammoth Site in a new way. Flashlight Bonebed Tours, Scary Stations in the Bonebed, the Ice Age Exhibit Hall will feature candy and learning stations with activities in the Classroom.
Admission will be three cans of non-perishable food items per person or $3.52 per person. Food collected that evening will be donated to the local Hot Springs Food Pantry, whereas the money raised will go toward public education at the site.
Halloween costumes are encouraged. This event will provide a safe, fun, and learning environment for children and people of all ages.
For more information, call 605-745-6017 or visit mammothsite.org!