The City of Hot Springs celebrated independence day last Thursday. The day's events were numerous and took place from sunup to after dark.
The day started with the Firecracker Races. Runners toed the line early in the morning at Chautauqua Park. Racers could participate in the 10km, 5km or mile.
Later in the morning, the Fourth of July Parade was held on Highway 385 through Hot Springs, dozens of community organizations had floats, trucks and convertibles in the parade.
Immediately following the parade was the Chamber of Commerce Community Picnic hosted by the Hot Springs chamber at the Mueller Center.
Early in the afternoon the Chamber of Commerce also hosted the annual Firequacker Rubber Duck Race. Participants bought numbered rubber ducks for a chance to win many prizes, including the grand prize of $1,000 in Chamber Bucks.
At exactly 1:00 p.m. 1,000 rubber ducks were dumped into Fall River from the walking bridge at Centennial Park. Spectators anxiously followed the ducks along the river walk.
The grand prize winner of the $1,000 in Chamber Bucks was Sean Nau, followed by Kristi Jeffs who won a $500 shopping spree to Ace Hardware and Steve Zwetzig who won a $250 shopping spree to Sonny's Superfoods. In total over 38 people collected more than $2,700 worth of prizes from the duck race.
The day's celebrations ended with a fireworks display by the City of Hot Springs. Onlookers gathered in and around the city to watch the fireworks being set off south of the Highway 18 bypass. The fireworks went off a little earlier than originally planned to accommodate the evening's rain.