At this Thanksgiving time we are called to be thankful for all God’s blessings. Our thoughts turn to family, home and those we care about. Our hearts are called to be thankful for our blessings and to thank God for His great love for us. Jesus loves us and He calls us to help each other and those in our own community in need.
Jesus gave us an example of being there for those who are most in need. He healed the sick and ministered to the outcasts and the poor of society. Jesus came to save us from sin and death. He also came to show us how to care for each other. The Letter of St. James 2:17 tells us that faith without works is dead. In other words, if we truly believe the Gospel and have faith that Jesus’ words are true, we will respond by following His example by doing works of love and living the Gospel of Jesus in our lives.
Mother Theresa of Calcutta is a great example for us of living out the Gospel of Jesus. She would take in homeless people who were literally dying in the streets of Calcutta and care for them. She took in orphans and opened hospitals. We call her a saint because of her response to Jesus’ love - to pour out that love to the poorest of the poor as a testament to the truth of Jesus’ love. We are also called to be saints in our daily lives.
In the Gospel according to Matthew 25: 34-40 we hear “Then the King will say to those on his right, Come, you who are blessed by my Father; take your inheritance, the kingdom prepared for you since the creation of the world. For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me. And the King will reply, “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”
At this time of the year, during the Thanksgiving and Christmas season, we remember Jesus’ call to be generous toward those in need. This is why we (the Hot Springs Ministerial Association) are once again asking you to help us with the “HOT SPRINGS CARES CAMPAIGN”.
Each year the Hot Springs Ministerial Association distributes between $30,000 and $45,000 dollars in financial assistance to those in need in the area. This year, we have a goal of raising at least $19,000 between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. Won’t you please consider giving to the hungry and the needy in our Fall River community?
Please send donations to:
HSMA, PO BOX 73, HOT SPRINGS, SD 57747
or donate on-line at: