Friday afternoon will officially mark the beginning of Hot Springs' farmers market season.
The Hot Springs Farmer's Market's sponsor, Tom Iverson of Farm Bureau Financial Services said he chooses to be involved with the market because it has so much to offer, "there is a lot to do and see outside of the great produce available, like live music, kids activities and crafts."
This week's farmer's market will feature a Kids Zone hosted by Bethel Church Edgemont Campus, which will include face painting, carnival games, prizes, giant bubble, slip n slide, balloon animals, art table, treats and more.
The Hot Springs Farmers Market is held every Friday afternoon from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Centennial Park and will continue until October. This week's musical talent will be Pegie Douglas with Ruby Creek.
There is still room to become a vendor. Interested parties should do one of the following: email farmersmarkethotsprings@gmail.com, visit the facebook site at https://www.facebook.com/SoakInLocalFood/, call 303-564-0787 or 745-5970.