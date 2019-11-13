Fall River County high school or college students who want to attend the March for Life in Washington D.C. on January 24, 2020, may have an opportunity to attend the event thanks to the generation of a local group.
Hot Springs Area Right to Life (HSARTL) would like to help pay for high school or college students from Fall River County to attend the March for Life.
HSARTL already knows of a group that is leaving from Rapid City to attend the March for Life. The Rapid City Diocese has made arrangements to bus youth to Washington D.C. and back for $500.
The group of high school and college youth will leave Rapid City from the Cathedral of our Lady of Perpetual Help at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21, attend the March for Life on Jan. 24 and then return to Rapid City for the 5:30 p.m. mass at the Cathedral on Jan. 26.
The $500 includes the bus, hotel, some meals and snacks. HSARTL will help offset that cost by providing $250 to students who want to attend.
The registration deadline is Dec. 17 and the registration form can be found at https://www.rapidcitydiocese.org/march.
If a high school or college student knows of a different group that they want to attend the March for Life with, HSARTL will consider helping them to attend as well. HSARTL would like to support those youth who want to be a part of witnessing to the sanctity of human life at the March for Life.
Please contact Beth Spitzer at 745-4876 or spitfire@gwtc.net if you are interested.