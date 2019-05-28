HOT SPRINGS-Hot Springs residents observed Memorial Day Monday, May 27. The day's programs started at the State Veterans Home with a Memorial Day Ceremony.
American Legion Post 71 performed the POW/MIA Ceremony and also posted the Colors for the event. The invocation was given by Veterans Home Chaplain, Morris Nelson. Music for the ceremony was provided by the Sandstone Singers as well as the Hot Springs Community Band.
Hot Springs Mayor George Kotti gave the address of the day. He read the classic poem "In Flanders Fields" and spoke to the great sacrifices military men and women and their families make every day.
After the placing of wreaths by many local organizations, American Legion Post 71 performed the rifle salute and taps was played.
Following the ceremony, the State Veterans Home hosted refreshments.
Midday, Centennial Park hosted a Memorial Day event. The Stars, Stripes and Steps run stated the festivities. The Boys & Girls Club and Mammoth Site had plenty of fun activities for kids including laser tag and mini golf. Crazy Woman Creek Band provided music.