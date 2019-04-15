HOT SPRINGS- The Hot Springs Indian Education program hosted the second annual Hot Springs Wachipi (pow wow) on Saturday, April 13.
The wachipi served as a cross-cultural gathering as well as a celebration of springtime.
Participants of all ages, dressed in regalia, danced to songs throughout the afternoon.
Currently, Hot Springs High School offers Lakota I and II courses along with Native American Art and Lakota Culture/Activities.
The middle school offers a seventh grade Lakota Language course and an eighth grade Lakota Language course.