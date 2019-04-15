{{featured_button_text}}
Seth Bissonette Jr. at the second annual Hot Springs Wachipi 

 Eric Boyd

HOT SPRINGS- The Hot Springs Indian Education program hosted the second annual Hot Springs Wachipi (pow wow) on Saturday, April 13. 

The wachipi served as a cross-cultural gathering as well as a celebration of springtime. 

Participants of all ages, dressed in  regalia, danced to songs throughout the afternoon.

Currently, Hot Springs High School offers Lakota I and II courses along with Native American Art and Lakota Culture/Activities. 

The middle school offers a seventh grade Lakota Language course and an eighth grade Lakota Language course. 

