HOT SPRINGS-A dedicated group of people gathered Saturday morning to complete a month long challenge. Over a hundred Hot Springs area residents pledged to do 22 push-ups a day for a month to raise awareness about veterans suicide.
About a dozen participants made it to Bodies in Motion to do their last set of push-ups together.
Participants did 22 push-ups because 2012 VA study found a rate of 22 suicides per day among veterans from 1999 to 2010.
For their participation, the first 100 people who signed up received a "22 a Day" T-shirt from Nine Line Apparel, a company which promotes patriotism through their products.