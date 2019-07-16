HOT SPRINGS-The Hot Springs School Board welcomed new members to the board on Thursday, July 11.
Zach Bell, Robert Pruess and Ryan Walz were all sworn in to their new positions as Board members along side Petra Wilson who was reelected to the board.
The board also recognized the contributions of outgoing board members Dustin Kleinsasser, Scott Thompson and Lyle Jensen.
Once the newest members of the board took their seats, they got to the task of selecting a new board president and vice president.
Mark Walton, last year's board president, was renominated along side Pruess for the position.
In an anonymous vote among the board members, Pruess was selected as the new board president.
Nicole Shaw was the only nominee for vice president and was unanimously voted into the position.
Another new face at the meeting was the District's new business manager Dennis Fisher.
In other happenings at the meeting, Fisher informed the board the price of school lunch would be increased by 10 cents this coming year to keep up with rising costs of food. Additionally, the cost of breakfast will be rising 5 cents.
Superintendent Kevin Coles informed the board that with the current number of bus drivers, the District would likely be facing a shortage of drivers for the upcoming school year. He addressed the challenges the District's activities would face in particular if more drivers weren't found.