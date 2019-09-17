The Jedediah Smith Corral of Westerners will meet 1 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Hot Springs Library meeting room. No lunch will be served.
There will be a short business meeting, followed by a special program given by John Sides about his experiences as a cavalry re-enactor for various venues. Sides will explain his uniform, accoutrements and the authenticity necessary for doing re-enactments. John Sides and his wife Carol own and operate the cattle ranch he grew up on east of Smithwick. They carry on his family's long tradition of working to preserve the history of the American West.
Anyone interested in the history of our area is always welcome at Westerners meetings and programs.
Westerners International was started in 1944 by Leland Case who was originally from the Black Hills. The Jedediah Smith Corral was begun in 1974 by his sister Carol Goddard and friends in Hot Springs. For fun, Westerners uses western titles for its officers: Sheriff, Keeper of the Chips, etc. and calls its chapters Corrals.
There are approximately 60 Corrals in the U.S., with over 3,000 members; and 20 active Corrals in other countries. Most corrals hold monthly gatherings with fun fellowship and programs on western history.