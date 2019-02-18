Residents of the Michael J. Fitzmaurice South Dakota
Veteran's Home were treated to a Valentine's Day dance
last Thursday. In attendance were almost 30 residents of
the veteran's home and additional guests from the nearby
Pine Hills Retirement Community.
Specials guests at the event were Miss South Dakota 2018,
Carrie Wintle and Miss South Dakota's Outstanding Teen,
Jessica Benson. In support of the event, the Ellsworth
Air Force Sergeants Association were also in attendance.
Activities Director for the Veteran's Home, Lauran Inman
was excited to see so many Hot Springs residents in
attendance, "We've seen an increase in participation from
last year. It's great for our residents to feel our love
and support during these events."
Arranging live music, refreshments, home made cupcakes and
handing out a variety of handmade Valentine's Day cards—showing genuine support for Hot Spring's veteran and
senior citizen community was a top priority for planners
of last Thursday's event. MSgt (Ret) David A. Bamburg,
Senior Adviser for the Air Force Sergeants Association
stated, "These folks are extremely deserving of our
support. We're here to help in anyway we can."