Try 1 month for 99¢

Residents of the Michael J. Fitzmaurice South Dakota

Veteran's Home were treated to a Valentine's Day dance

last Thursday. In attendance were almost 30 residents of

the veteran's home and additional guests from the nearby

Pine Hills Retirement Community.

Specials guests at the event were Miss South Dakota 2018,

Carrie Wintle and Miss South Dakota's Outstanding Teen,

Jessica Benson. In support of the event, the Ellsworth

Air Force Sergeants Association were also in attendance.

Activities Director for the Veteran's Home, Lauran Inman

was excited to see so many Hot Springs residents in

attendance, "We've seen an increase in participation from

last year. It's great for our residents to feel our love

and support during these events."

Arranging live music, refreshments, home made cupcakes and

handing out a variety of handmade Valentine's Day cards—showing genuine support for Hot Spring's veteran and

senior citizen community was a top priority for planners

of last Thursday's event. MSgt (Ret) David A. Bamburg,

Senior Adviser for the Air Force Sergeants Association

stated, "These folks are extremely deserving of our

support. We're here to help in anyway we can."

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags