Wind Cave, currently the seventh longest cave in the world, passed the 150-mile mark of explored passages earlier this year. This milestone will be celebrated Saturday, Nov. 2, with special programs and tours.
Talks will be presented throughout the day by past explorers telling the story of the cave’s exploration. These talks are free and given in the park’s visitor center auditorium beginning at 8:30 a.m. with the last talk beginning at 3 p.m. A tracing of the map of the cave’s first systematic explorer, Alvin McDonald, will also be displayed at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Extra cave tours will be offered, including trips through the Blue Grotto, an area seldom seen. The Black Hills Parks & Forest Association will have lunch available for purchase.
The event will conclude with a banquet at the Mueller Civic Center in Hot Springs. The keynote speaker is Rachel (Cox) Tso. As an 18-year old National Outdoor Leadership Student (NOLS) in 1989, she was lost in the cave for 36 hours, generating the largest search and rescue effort in the park’s history. Ms. Tso will tell her story and how the experience changed her life.
“This is a great opportunity to meet and listen to some of our cave explorers tell their stories of exploration,” said Park Superintendent Vidal Dávila. “Rachel Cox’s name is well known in the Wind Cave caving community, and we’re looking forward to hearing from her about her experience.”
For a full schedule of events, and to purchase tickets for the special tours or for the banquet, visit: www.blackhillsparks.org and click on the Wind Cave partner tab or call 605-745-7020. Reservations for dinner can be made through Oct. 27 and cost $30 for adults.