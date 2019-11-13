Psalm 119: “Your word is a lamp for my feet and a light for my path.”
In January 2019, Gov. Noem signed a law declaring that all schools must display a sign saying, “In God We Trust”.
“We should never be afraid to proclaim that we are one nation under God. The national motto displayed in the schools will provide a humbling reminder of our country's faith tradition." - Gov. Noem
These are the values that our veterans went to war for – for which they served and defended our nation. Why is this a big deal? It’s because there are countries that do not see life as valuable, do not give people the right to Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness. Even in this day people in some countries are put in prison for their belief in God.
The veterans who served, and who are now serving, our great nation, put their lives in harm’s way to defend these rights for us. Without our great U.S. veterans and those currently in the armed services, we would have no freedoms, no nation, no bill of rights and no freedom of speech.
It is good and right that this week that we honor our veterans. We should humbly thank God for inspiring our veterans to serve our nation. We thank God for our nation, founded upon the precepts of God. On Veterans Day we honor all those who have served in the United States Armed Forces.
While we honor their past service, we also remember that veterans have a life after the military and sometimes need help as civilians — whether it be a job, or a meal, or a friend.
Saint Martin of Tours was a fourth-century soldier who encountered a beggar and said to his commander, “I have served you as a soldier; now let me serve Christ.” Martin was acknowledging that it is our Christian duty, in love, to serve those who are called to defend our freedoms.
The famous Christian author G.K. Chesterton, the apostle of common sense, wrote, “When people stop believing in God, they don’t believe in ‘nothing’ - they believe in ‘anything’."
G.K. Chesterton was correct. It is right that our schools display the sign, “In God We Trust”.
Let us pray,
Dear Lord, we thank you for our governor and elected officials that defend your truth. We thank you for the veterans and those in our armed services who defend us, and our nation. We ask you to pour out your protection and blessings on our veterans, first responders, police, and fire fighters, on our state and on our nation. Protect our schools as they teach our next generation. We ask you to defend us, and we thank you for your constant truth and unfailing love.
— Deacon Tom Adams is with St. James Catholic Church in Edgemont and St. Anthony of Paduca Catholic Church in Hot Springs.