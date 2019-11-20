“I will bless You as long as I live; I will lift up my hands in Your name.” Psalm 63:4
You may know “Day by Day,” the popular song from the 1970’s musical Godspell. The refrain, which was adapted from a 13th-century English prayer, includes the lines:
“Three things I pray: To see Thee more clearly, love Thee more dearly, follow Thee more nearly.”
Those words portray the yearning in the heart of Christians. It begins with “seeing clearly” because it’s hard to love or follow Jesus unless you do your best to focus on Him and His message.
The loved-filled message of Jesus is that He died for our sins while we were still sinners. All we have to do is repent and turn away from our sin and accept His salvation. Then in response to this gift of salvation, we should change the way we live and share JESUS’ love with others.
The blind man who begged Jesus, “Lord, please let me see”, spoke for all of us. Spend a moment today reflecting on blind spots in your own faith - areas where doubt, fear, ego, or simple neglect have carried the day thus far.
The song DAY BY DAY from the musical GODSPELL:
Day by day
Day by day
Oh, Dear Lord
Three things I pray
To see thee more clearly
Love thee more dearly
Follow thee more nearly
Day by day by day
May God bless you, day by day by day!
- Deacon Tom Adams is with St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hot Springs and St. James Catholic Church in Edgemont