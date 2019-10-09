The Hot Springs Bison football team improved to 4-3 after a 51-8 win over Pine Ridge, Saturday, provided them with their second consecutive win since falling below .500 earlier this season.
The Bison scored 23 points in the first quarter and extended their lead to 44-0 before the first half ended. By the time the final buzzer sounded, five Bison had contributed TDs to the win.
Hot Springs got the Bison’s scoring started after Thomas Massa returned a punt 44 yards to open the scoring. Bison quarterback Brynn Thompson then found Massa for a six-yard TD pass to make it 14-0 and later scored himself on a two yard run to make it 21-0. Teammate Matthew Wendland then brought the Bison to 23-0 with a safety.
In the second, Thompson found Wrider Allison from nine yards out to make it 30-0 and scores by Marcus Harkless and Gavin Heil on 36-and-five-yard TD runs, brought the score to 44-0.
Pine Ridge got on the board in the third quarter when quarterback William Dubray found Greg Swick for a 36-yard TD pass. The Thorpes scored on the two-point conversion made it 44-8.
Thompson capped off the game’s scoring with a three-yard run to make it 51-8.
Thompson completed just four of eight passes for 40 yards in the game, but had two TDs. He was intercepted once. Allison led the Bison receivers with two catches for 18 yards and one touchdown, while Heil caught one pass for 16 yards.
While the Bison gained just 40 yards through the air, the ground game earned 282, led by Heil and Harkless who each broke the 100-yard mark. Geil led the team with 123 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries and Harkless had 104 yards and one TD on 11 carries. Thompson ran the ball himself on six occasions, gaining 30 yards and scoring twice.
The Bison defense held the Thorpes to just 139 total yards, 160 passing and negative 21 rushing. Harkless and teammate Garrett Glines each had four tackles to lead the team. Allison, Wendland and Caleb Maciejewski each had a sack in the game.
Hot Springs will host the McLaughlin Mustangs on Friday.