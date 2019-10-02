Hot Springs golfer Jacob Harris placed thirteenth at the Black Hills Conference Golf Championship Meet, Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Spearfish Country Club Golf Course in Spearfish. The Bison were fourth of five teams at the meet.
Harris carded 102 to lead the Bison who combined for a score of 449.
The meet was won by Spearfish who scored 330. Custer was second with 360, St. Thomas More was third with 42. Douglas trailed Hot Springs with a score of 477.
Individually, Spearfish’s Sam Grout won the invite shooting one under par-70. Teammate Jack Hight was second with a score of 82 and Spearfish ‘s Josh Sundsted carded 87 to take third.
Along with Harris, the Bison’s Zane Cope took 17th place with a score of 113; Modes Kerr and Hayden VanBibber tied for 19th with 117; and Terry Reetz was 27th with 144.
The Hot Springs junior varsity was led by Treg Kilby who had nine-hole score of 50 to place 7th. Teammate Jimmy Hayes shot 69.
Monday the team participated in teh Region 4 Championship at Hart Ranch Golf Course, but results were not available at time of print.