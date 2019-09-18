Hot Springs Bison golfer Jacob Harris tied for third place at the Rapid City Quad Golf Meet held at Meadowbrook Golf Course Sept. 10 in Rapid City, and led the Bison in their third place finish at a rain-shortened Douglas meet on Thursday.
At Meadowbrook, Harris carded 45, tied with Douglas’ Derrick Brown for third place. As a team, the Bison finished second among three teams with a combined score of 206. St. Thomas More was originally scheduled to attend the meet but did not.
Rapid City Christian took the team title with a score of 181 and RCC golfer Alex Duran earned top-individual honors with a score of 41. Teammate Seth Stock earned second after carding 43.
Harris’ 45 led the Bison, followed by Zane Cope with 47, Modes Kerr with 57, Hayden VanBibber also with 57 and Terry Reetz with 60.
Thursday, the Douglas meet was shortened to nine holes because of bad weather.
Hot Springs finished third at the meet, among nine teams, with a combined score of 222. Custer took the team title with a score of 186.
Rapid City Stevens’ Alex Humke won the invite with a nine-hole score of 41.
Hot Springs was led by Harris who carded 49, good for sixth place. Cope followed with 54, Kerr with 55 and VanBibber with 64.
The Bison golfers’ next outing was the Pre-Conference Meet in Spearfish, Tuesday, but results were not available at time of press.