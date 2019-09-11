Bison golfer Jacob Harris had a one-under par nine-hole score of 35 to earn first place at the Douglas Golf Invite at Prairie Ridge Golf Course in Douglas, Thursday.
The outing was Harris’ first sub-par round in his career and included his first ever eagle.
As a team the Bison were second of the three teams at the meet with a combined four-person nine-hole score of 202. Douglas led team scoring with 197 and St. Thomas More was last with 240.
After Harris, Modes Kerr was next-best for the Bison with a round of 52, followed by Terry Reetz at 57, Hayden VanBibber at 58, Zane Cope at 59, Treg Kilby at 66 and Jim Hayes at 77.
The Bison golfers’ played in the Rapid City Quad on Tuesday, but results were not available at time of print. The team will be back in Douglas and Prairie Ridge Golf Course on Thursday at 10 a.m.