Led by an impressive 35 points from Racquel Wientjes, the Black Hills State University women's basketball team defeated the Texas A&M International Dustdevils 78-56 Saturday at the Young Center in Spearfish.
Wientjes' career-high game moved the Yellow Jackets to 2-0 on the season and a perfect record at home so far.
Wientjes had impressive stats across the board. In her 32 minutes of play, she was 13-of-16 from the field, had three rebounds and tied Julia Seamans' record of most 3 pointers in a game at eight. She was 8 for 10 beyond the arc.
Morgan Ham also had a solid night putting up 22 points. She shot 8 for 13 and was good for 3-of-6 beyond the arc.
"Racquel put in two hours of gym time tonight before the game and it paid off," BHSU head coach Mark Nore said. "She had a record breaking night. Overall, the team did a great job of getting her and Morgan Ham the ball."
The Yellow Jackets came out swinging in the first quarter, putting up 27 points. The Dustdevils responded in the second putting up 18 of their own to make it 36-35, with the Yellow Jackets leading at the half.
The third quarter saw even play by both squads with BHSU out-scoring international 21-20. However, the yellow Jackets shut down the Dustdevils in the first, starting with 12-0 run.
Black Hills State outscored International 21-1 in the fourth to run away with it.
"Our defense showed up in the fourth quarter. The team played with toughness and a lot of grit," said Nore.
Next up, the Yellow Jackets are in action against Montana State University-Billings on Wednesday at the Young Center.
Men's College Basketball
Hardrockers pick up first win
After a one-point loss Friday night, the South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball team bounced back nicely on Saturday to defeat the Texas A&M Dustdevils, 91-66, during a non-conference game at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference vs. Lone Star Conference Crossover Tournament in Laredo, Texas.
The Hardrockers jumped out to a 45-30 advantage in the first half Saturday and then outscored the home team, 46-36, over the final 20 minutes.
Mines set a team record during the game, making good on 19 3-pointers. Jack Fiddler led the way with seven, while Wilfred Dickson and Alejandro Rama both had four each.
Fiddler was the leading scorer in the game with 25 points, one assist, four rebounds and one block. Rama scored 17 points, two rebounds, one steal and one assist.
South Dakota Mines (1-1) will play in the East-West Challenge in Spearfish starting Friday. In their first matchup, the Hardrockers will take on Northern State, followed by Augustana on Saturday.
BHSU drops season opener
Black Hills State opened the 2019 season with a loss as Arkansas-Fort Smith earned a narrow 79-76 victory over the Yellow Jackets Saturday night in Fort Smith, Ark.
Black Hills State took a 36-35 lead into the half, but the Lions battled back in the second to score the win.
Stefan Desnica led the Yellow Jackets with 19 points, Connor O'Hearn added 14 points and the duo of Tyler Oliver and Sava Dukic finished with 11 apiece.
Black Hills State is back in action today when it plays Tarleton State in Fort Smith.
College Volleyball
Hardrockers edge Eagles in five sets
South Dakota School of Mines earned a hard fought 3-2 victory over Chadron State Saturday night in Chadron.
The Hardrockers jumped ahead early with a 26-24 win in the opening set. The Eagles tied the match with a 25-20 victory in the second, before Mines regained the lead with a 25-21 win in the third.
After Chadron won the fourth set 25-23 to tie it at two sets apiece, the Hardrockers pulled away in the fifth for a 15-12 win.
Dana Thomson paced Mines with 21 kills, Jacey Koethe added 12 kills and Victoria Zagorski finished with 10.
Kassie Luce led the team in assists with 29, while Shyann Bastian chipped in with 25.
Tori Strickbine paced the Eagles with 50 assists, Shelby Schouten led in kills with 16 and Ashton Burditt had 22 digs.
South Dakota Mines (11-15) will host Black Hills State Wednesday night to close out the regular season.
Roadrunners drop BHSU in straight sets
Black Hills State couldn't keep up Saturday as it suffered a loss to MSU-Denver in three sets.
The Roadrunners won the first set 25-14, took the second 25-18 and closed it out with a 25-16 victory in the third.
Laurel Lech paced the Yallow Jackets with 15 assists, Sierra Ward led in kills with eight and Haedyn Rhoades finished with 22 digs.
Black Hills State (11-14) will close out the season when it takes on South Dakota Mines Friday night in Rapid City.