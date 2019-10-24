Critical staffing shortages of qualified health care providers, including doctors, nurses and laboratory and radiologists, have forced the VA Black Hills Health Care System hospital in Hot Springs to shorten its Urgent Care clinic hours of operation.
According to a VA news release, the hours of operation will become 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, on Nov. 4.
Urgent Care will also follow the same schedule as primary care and close on federal holidays. Enrolled veterans should have received notification of the change of hours of operation in a letter dated Oct. 21.
Because of the challenge of recruitment and retention of qualified providers, nurses,and ancillary services, such as laboratory and radiology services, the decision was made to reduce hours, the VA said Thursday in a news release.
“We will work with all our community health care providers to ensure our veterans receive the care they need when they need it.” Sandra Horsman VA Black Hills Health Care System director, said in the release.
“We encourage veterans to use our call center for health-related questions and triage at 1-877-339-6837 and same day access in primary care and mental health and during a medical emergency, seek immediate medical attention without delay,” she said.
The letter explained, veterans do not need to check with VA before calling for an ambulance or going to an emergency department. A claim for emergency care will never be denied based solely on VA not receiving notification prior to seeking care.
It is important to promptly notify VA after receiving emergency care at a community emergency department. notification should be made within 72 hours of admission to a community medical facility.
Emergency room notification can be made by calling VA Black Hills Health Care System at 605-745-2000.