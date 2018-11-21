STURGIS | Two Native American tribes, already invested in hundreds of acres of property in the vicinity of Bear Butte, added significantly to their land holdings near the culturally significant monument following a Nov. 7 auction.
The Northern Cheyenne Tribe of Montana and the Arapahoe Tribe of Oklahoma teamed to buy 1,020 acres of ranchland north and east of Bear Butte, agreeing to pay $2.3 million, or about $2,255 per acre.
Realtor Artie Gifford, co-owner of Dakota Home and Ranch Real Estate of Belle Fourche, said 6-7 active bidders were among 31 registered bidders attending the auction, hosted by Arneson Auction Service of Elm Springs at the Ramada Inn Convention Center in Summerset.
The land was offered in three separate tracts, or as one unit.
The Northern Cheyenne and Arapahoe bought the entire 1,020-acre unit after the land failed to sell by individual tracts.
“Everybody did their best to do their part and buy the land if they wanted it,” Gifford said. “It just so happened that these guys were the ones with their hand in the air the longest.”
Calls seeking comment from tribal representatives in Montana and Oklahoma weren't immediately returned, but Gifford said the new owners likely plan to leave the property as it stands now, as a small ranch.
The previous owners, listed as Lower Brule Farm Corp., kept 40 acres where a pair of mobile homes sit, described as a ‘retreat center’ for people coming to Bear Butte, along with property containing a main ranch house on Nine-Mile Road east and north of Bear Butte.
“There is a man who lives there and his family is going to continue to live there,” said Teri Ausdal Arneson of Arneson Auction Service.
Two years ago, the Northern Cheyenne and Arapahoe tribes formed a consortium with the Rosebud Sioux Tribe of South Dakota to purchase approximately 270 acres west of Bear Butte for more than $1.1 million, or about $4,200 an acre, from a private landowner.
Prior to the 2016 auction, the Northern Cheyenne tribe already owned more than 500 acres around the mountain, which holds cultural significance to many tribes.
In addition, the Rosebud Sioux Tribe owns property at the northwest corner of Bear Butte.
Gifford said the price per acre varies from one auction to another.
“It’s kind of hard telling at an absolute auction. It can go one way or another. I think the land probably brought what it was worth for the people that bought it,” Gifford said.
Gifford who co-owns Dakota Home and Ranch Real Estate with Gloriann Ruby, was pleased with the auction and its outcome.
“We had a lot of interest in the property, very, very beautiful property," he said. “I think everybody walked away with a smile on their face.”