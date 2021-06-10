Adventure Fest coming to Buffalo Chip July 15-18

A new off-road riding celebration is headed to Sturgis Buffalo Chip on July 15-18, with the inaugural "Get On! Adventure Fest," presented by RevZilla.

According to a news release, the four-day weekend will include off-road riding, riding skills training, the opportunity to test new adventure bike models, and demonstrations from some of the top-selling brands of bikes. Ticket sales support the South Dakota Trails Development Corp., a nonprofit that preserves and expands single-track trails in the Black Hills.

Spurgeon Dunbar, director of content programming for RevZilla, said he is excited to bring the new event to the Black Hills.

“I often hear from riders who are new to the ADV community but are not sure where to start, and adventure events are my first recommendation," Dunbar said. "Get On! Adventure Fest will have something for new and experienced riders alike with amazing trails, OEM demos, and rider training opportunities. Personally, I’m looking forward to getting out there with everyone and exploring some of the best riding the Black Hills has to offer.”