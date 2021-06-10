Adventure Fest coming to Buffalo Chip July 15-18

A new off-road riding celebration is headed to Sturgis Buffalo Chip on July 15-18, with the inaugural "Get On! Adventure Fest," presented by RevZilla.
According to a news release, the four-day weekend will include off-road riding, riding skills training, the opportunity to test new adventure bike models, and demonstrations from some of the top-selling brands of bikes. Ticket sales support the South Dakota Trails Development Corp., a nonprofit that preserves and expands single-track trails in the Black Hills.
Spurgeon Dunbar, director of content programming for RevZilla, said he is excited to bring the new event to the Black Hills.
“I often hear from riders who are new to the ADV community but are not sure where to start, and adventure events are my first recommendation," Dunbar said. "Get On! Adventure Fest will have something for new and experienced riders alike with amazing trails, OEM demos, and rider training opportunities. Personally, I’m looking forward to getting out there with everyone and exploring some of the best riding the Black Hills has to offer.”
The Sturgis Buffalo Chip campground will be transformed into an "adventure base camp" for the event. Dunbar said adventure riders can explore several things during the extended weekend, including world-class adventure riding through specially curated off-road routes with different terrains matched to skill level; and BMW and Harley-Davidson will bring new adventure models for attendees to test ride.
Dunbar said the brand-new Harley-Davidson Pan America will be available for test riding, one of the very few venues this summer where the new adventure bike will be available. Riders can sharpen their skills by working with some of the best trainers in North America, including RawHyde Adventures and ADVWoman.
Alpinestars, Dainese, Shoei Continental, Klim, AltRider, Kriega, and other popular brands will be on the grounds for attendees to shop the latest in parts and installation. Attendees can also make an appointment with a certified mechanic to repair or upgrade a bike onsite at the basecamp garage, sponsored by Fozzy’s Cycle Shop.
Admission passes are $260, and will give attendees access to all-inclusive amenities throughout the weekend at Buffalo Chip campground. Attendees can purchase RV sites, cabins or suites for the weekend in addition to their admission passes.
To purchase tickets, reserve a spot and learn more about "Get On! Adventure Fest," visit www.revzilla.com/adv-fest.