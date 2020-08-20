Belle Fourche stocking up on sweet corn ahead of festival

BELLE FOURCHE | Boost Belle will premiere its first event with the inaugural Sweet Corn Festival Friday.
The organization was started a little over a year ago with its primary mission to come up with events that would appeal to people in and outside the community, said Kristi Thielen, member of Boost Belle and complex director for the Center of the Nation Visitor Center and Tri-State Museum.
“The idea is an event to bolster community pride and bring other people to Belle Fourche,” Thielen said. “We want to represent the community in the north where fun things happen.”
The five-member Boost Belle committee came up with the idea for the Sweet Corn Festival last year.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic went into full swing and communities canceled or postponed events, the festival was supposed to be much larger than it’s going to be this year. However, the city decided to go ahead on a smaller scale and with social distancing in mind.
Instead, the festival will be over Friday and Saturday at the complex and downtown Belle Fourche, respectively.
At the complex, there will be music by Chelsey D and company, beer and food vendors, demonstrations by the Raptors Center, cornhole and other yard games.
Thielen said there will also be three tables set up for kids arts and crafts.
Downtown Belle Fourche will host merchandise, crafts, food vendors, bed races, store specials, a corn cooking contest and corn eating contest from noon to 6 p.m.
The cooking contest will be from 3-5 p.m. and feature 600 ears of corn from Keil Sweet Corn.
Thielen said she hopes the event is successful and people will be able to come out and have a good time, as well as inspire the Boost Belle committee with more event ideas.
“It’s been a long summer, a frustrating summer for people,” she said. “People are dealing with sadness about things they have missed, and something like this can boost spirits, morale and make everybody realize, ‘let’s come together in what way we can.’”
The festival is free to attend and will start at 6 p.m. Friday at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center.
