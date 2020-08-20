Belle Fourche stocking up on sweet corn ahead of festival

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | Boost Belle will premiere its first event with the inaugural Sweet Corn Festival Friday.

The organization was started a little over a year ago with its primary mission to come up with events that would appeal to people in and outside the community, said Kristi Thielen, member of Boost Belle and complex director for the Center of the Nation Visitor Center and Tri-State Museum.

“The idea is an event to bolster community pride and bring other people to Belle Fourche,” Thielen said. “We want to represent the community in the north where fun things happen.”

The five-member Boost Belle committee came up with the idea for the Sweet Corn Festival last year.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic went into full swing and communities canceled or postponed events, the festival was supposed to be much larger than it’s going to be this year. However, the city decided to go ahead on a smaller scale and with social distancing in mind.

Instead, the festival will be over Friday and Saturday at the complex and downtown Belle Fourche, respectively.