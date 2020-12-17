Belle Fourche teacher embraces new career, new concepts

When Darin Newton graduated from the University of Montana with a master’s degree seven years ago, he fully expected to be working in his area of study: wildlife biology. When his wife, also a wildlife biologist, took a job in the Belle Fourche area, Newton began working as a kindergarten assistant and substitute teacher in the Belle Fourche school district. It was a temporary thing, meant to last only until he found a job in his field. But then something completely unexpected happened.

“I really enjoyed being around the kids,” Newton said. “And then the next two years I moved up in the different grade levels and found that I really enjoyed being in the classroom. I really enjoyed interacting with the students. And that got me thinking, ‘maybe this is something I could get into.’”

After his third year as a substitute teacher, Newton applied for a full-time position as a middle school science instructor. He also enrolled at Black Hills State University where he earned a Master of Science in Education.

“I did a complete career shift. I wasn't super confident about it — it was a leap. But yeah, after five years of teaching, I'm really glad I did,” Newton said.